Huddersfield Town transfer news: Terriers in 'advanced' negotiations for exciting starlet, West Ham set £20m asking price

The result sees the Terriers finish the season in 20th place, six points clear of the relegation zone, and they'll now be looking towards the summer and how best to improve their side for the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking after the match, Corberan said: “We didn’t get the result we wanted but we finished the game with the right mentality. We made a lot of passes but, at times, we made it too complicated for ourselves.

“The start of the game was very positive for us. But after we scored, we knew it was not going to be easy to defend because Reading have a lot of ability. They tried to attack a lot, they were trying to change the game, so we had to play with a lot of personality and character.

“Fortunately, we got a point. Even though it doesn’t change anything in the table, it changes a lot of feeling that we have inside ourselves.As a club, we want to grow and we want to improve the squad. I want to see a better profile of the team, better performances and better results.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Huddersfield Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last weekend's action continues:

1. Hoilett leaves Bluebirds Cardiff City winger Junior Hoilett has announced his exit from the club after five seasons with the Welsh side. The Canada international, now a free agent, turns 31 next month. (BBC Sport) Photo: David Rogers Buy photo

2. Boothroyd favourite for Doncaster job Ex-Watford boss Aidy Boothroyd has been named as the favourite for the vacant Doncaster Rovers job. He left the England U21 job last month after a disastrous Euro 2021 tournament. (SkyBet) Photo: Nathan Stirk Buy photo

3. Hoops keen to keep Carroll QPR are working hard behind the scenes to extend midfielder Tom Carroll's contract. The 28-year-old former Spurs man joined his current side on a one-year deal last September, after recovering from serious hip injury. (West London Sport) Photo: Alex Davidson Buy photo

4. Millers man could make Aberdeen return Aberdeen have been credited with an interest in Rotherham United defender Clark Robertson. His contract expires at the end of the season, and he could make the move back to his boyhood club if a deal can be reached. (Daily Record) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo