Huddersfield Town transfer news: Terriers in 'advanced' negotiations for exciting starlet, West Ham set £20m asking price
Huddersfield Town's 2020/21 season drew to a close last weekend, as Carlos Corberan's side rounded off the campaign with a 2-2 draw against Reading - a game in which Rarmani Edmonds-Green bagged the Terriers a last-gasp equaliser in the 93rd minute of the game.
The result sees the Terriers finish the season in 20th place, six points clear of the relegation zone, and they'll now be looking towards the summer and how best to improve their side for the 2021/22 campaign.
Speaking after the match, Corberan said: “We didn’t get the result we wanted but we finished the game with the right mentality. We made a lot of passes but, at times, we made it too complicated for ourselves.
“The start of the game was very positive for us. But after we scored, we knew it was not going to be easy to defend because Reading have a lot of ability. They tried to attack a lot, they were trying to change the game, so we had to play with a lot of personality and character.
“Fortunately, we got a point. Even though it doesn’t change anything in the table, it changes a lot of feeling that we have inside ourselves.As a club, we want to grow and we want to improve the squad. I want to see a better profile of the team, better performances and better results.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Huddersfield Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last weekend's action continues: