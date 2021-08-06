Huddersfield Town transfer news: Terriers knock back bid for key man, ex-Birmingham City ace could join divisional rivals

The Rams are in all kinds of turmoil off the field, and the Terriers will look to take advantage of their opponents' depleted squad and kick the campaign off with a precious win on the road.

Speaking ahead of the big match, Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan said: "It was a very positive experience. It was great to be in a real stadium again with a real crowd.

“With the fans, football is different, it’s like another sport. It’s not the same when you’re playing away with fans and away without fans.

“It was the perfect game before we start the Championship, because it allowed us to be very focused in the Cup, which is a competition we wanted to keep playing in."

He continued: “We also wanted to start with a positive game before we play our next game against Derby They still have many players that were important players for them last year.

“I understand that their situation is not an easy situation for Derby as a Club, but my target is to analyse their squad at a high level. Our preparations still need to be a high level and a high concentration.

“My concentration is to create an atmosphere where our mindsets are ready to be the most competitive team that we can be because this is the thing that we can control.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below...

1. Phillips seals new Baggies deal West Brom ace Matt Phillips has signed a new three-year contract with the club. The ex-Blackpool and QPR ace has been with he Baggies since 2016, and has racked up 163 appearances over the course of five seasons. (BBC Sport) Photo: LYNNE CAMERON

2. Walton set to leave Seagulls Luton Town-linked goalkeeper Christian Walton looks set to leave Brighton this summer, with reports suggesting he will be sold this month to avoid losing him for nothing upon the expiry of his contract next summer. He's also been linked with Coventry City. (Sky Sports) Photo: GLYN KIRK

3. Johnstone could stay with Baggies West Ham United could be set to miss out on West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who is said to be holding contract talks with his. He could well sign a new deal with a minimum release clause that would allow him to leave should his side fail to achieve promotion this season. (The Athletic) Photo: PAUL ELLIS

4. Bournemouth enter Delap race Stoke City could be set to miss out on signing Man City starlet Liam Delap on loan, with Bournemouth now taking a keen interest in the prolific striker. He's the son of Potters icon and former long-throw specialist Rory Delap. (Football Insider) Photo: Naomi Baker