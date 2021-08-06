Huddersfield Town transfer news: Terriers knock back bid for key man, ex-Birmingham City ace could join divisional rivals

The Rams are in all kinds of turmoil off the field, and the Terriers will look to take advantage of their opponents' depleted squad and kick the campaign off with a precious win on the road.
Speaking ahead of the big match, Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan said: "It was a very positive experience. It was great to be in a real stadium again with a real crowd.
“With the fans, football is different, it’s like another sport. It’s not the same when you’re playing away with fans and away without fans.
“It was the perfect game before we start the Championship, because it allowed us to be very focused in the Cup, which is a competition we wanted to keep playing in."
He continued: “We also wanted to start with a positive game before we play our next game against Derby They still have many players that were important players for them last year.
“I understand that their situation is not an easy situation for Derby as a Club, but my target is to analyse their squad at a high level. Our preparations still need to be a high level and a high concentration.
“My concentration is to create an atmosphere where our mindsets are ready to be the most competitive team that we can be because this is the thing that we can control.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below...