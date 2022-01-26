Huddersfield Town transfer news: Terriers step up chase for MLS signing, QPR defender in high demand

The thrilling encounter saw both sides throw away the lead on more than one occasion, before the Terriers eventually managed to score what proved to be the winning goal in the 53rd minute, as Danny Ward completed his hat-trick.
Speaking after the game, which leaves Huddersfield in a point clear in sixth place, their head coach Carlos Corberan said: “We have a lot of offensive mentality but we also need a little bit more meanness in defence.
“This is exactly the big challenge, the balance, for us. Not only for us but for every team in the world. In the first half, we attacked really well. But in the second half, we attacked worse but we defended better.
“Yes, it was a bit chaotic in the first half. That’s because we had four defenders against their two strikers and it was too open. The spaces between the full-backs were also too open, allowing the strikers to find the space that they needed.
“I was thinking [at half-time] that we needed to do something about that. We had to do something with our defence, otherwise we might have had the same problems in the second half.”
Next up, the Terriers take on Stoke City at the John Smith's Stadium this Friday night.
Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Championship, as the January transfer window speculation and build-up to this weekend's action continues: