Huddersfield Town transfers: Bristol Rovers midfielder and former Everton player joins League One club

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have completed the signing of Bristol Rovers midfielder Anthony Evans.

It represents Town’s third arrival of the week following the previous captures of Herbie Kane and Mickel Miller, with Evans being their fourth summer addition in total.

Evans has signed a three-year contract.

Reports suggest the Terriers have brought in the player for a fee in the region of £450,000 after seeing a second bid accepted. It comes after their first offer was rebuffed last week.Liverpool-born Evans, 25, is the reigning player of the year at Rovers after scoring 10 goals and contributing nine assists in 52 games last term - and was widely considered to be the most consistent performer for the club in a mixed 2023-24 campaign from a team perspective.Birmingham and Portsmouth have previously been linked with Evans, who is expected to move on at the end of his current deal.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

Latest Huddersfield Town signing Antony Evans. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff added: “I couldn’t be happier to have Antony join, and I’m looking forward to seeing him get involved with the rest of the team straight away. One of the best players in the division last season, his consistency, productivity and attitude hugely appeal to us.

"Technically capable, physically imposing and with a great track record, his energy is exactly what you want to introduce at the this stage of the summer.

"Now entering his prime, Anthony was a leader for Bristol Rovers and was someone his teammates learned to rely on, so he ticks all of our boxes as both a person and professional.”

Evans added: “I’m over the moon to sign for Huddersfield Town, and I’m really looking forward to knuckling down and getting ready for the season ahead alongside my new teammates.

"The ambition of the club is clear to see, and this is a journey I want to be part of. After speaking to the sporting director and head coach, I had a great feeling about joining, and my full focus is now on repaying that faith.

"Things came together for me on the pitch last season and I feel really good about my game. I’m confident in my ability, but I also have a real hunger to improve.