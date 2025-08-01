Huddersfield Town transfers: Chelsea teenager becomes signing number 12 as Terriers follow familiar loan route
Town have utilised their strong relationship with staff at the West London club to bring in another Blues loanee, with Castledine, 19, having already trained regularly with the Chelsea first-team and been part of several match-day squads.
The teenager had experience last season on loan in League One at Shrewsbury Town, where he played alongside new Terriers team-mate Josh Feeney.
Employed in a central midfield berth, Castledine, who made 26 appearances in all competitions, has been earmarked as an option in the number 10 role at the Accu Stadium.
On Castledine, who has represented England from under-15 to under-19 level and has also captained his country, Town manager Lee Grant said: "I’m delighted to welcome Leo to the club and we thank Chelsea for helping us to conclude the deal smoothly and giving us the opportunity to develop one of their exciting young talents.
"A player with huge potential and someone who’s career I have followed closely, we’re all looking forward to working with Leo and helping him add to his game and contribute to the team this season.
"I’m aware of the history the club has had with loan arrivals from Chelsea, and we certainly hope Leo’s time with us will be a similar story of success.
"Leo’s hunger to develop and drive really stood out for me in our conversations and he now adds to the competition we have throughout the squad. With a long season ahead the entire squad will have a part to play. We’re excited to add Leo into the group and look forward to working with him."
Castledine commented: "I’m really excited about this opportunity and couldn’t be happier to have become a Huddersfield Town player.
"As soon as I heard about the interest I wanted to know more, and everything the manager has told me made me certain that this was the best club for my development.
"I know that I’m not the first player to join Huddersfield Town from Chelsea on loan, and the players who came before me have all done brilliantly here and gone on to have amazing careers.
"I can only hope that I can have the same impact here and use this experience to become better, and I’ll work hard to make that the case."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.