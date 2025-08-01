Huddersfield Town transfers: Chelsea teenager becomes signing number 12 as Terriers follow familiar loan route

HUDDERSFIELD Town have sealed their 12th signing of the summer window after bringing in Chelsea attacking midfielder Leo Castledine on a season-long loan.

Town have utilised their strong relationship with staff at the West London club to bring in another Blues loanee, with Castledine, 19, having already trained regularly with the Chelsea first-team and been part of several match-day squads.

The teenager had experience last season on loan in League One at Shrewsbury Town, where he played alongside new Terriers team-mate Josh Feeney.

Employed in a central midfield berth, Castledine, who made 26 appearances in all competitions, has been earmarked as an option in the number 10 role at the Accu Stadium.

Latest Huddersfield Town signing Leo Castledine, who has joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

On Castledine, who has represented England from under-15 to under-19 level and has also captained his country, Town manager Lee Grant said: "I’m delighted to welcome Leo to the club and we thank Chelsea for helping us to conclude the deal smoothly and giving us the opportunity to develop one of their exciting young talents.

"A player with huge potential and someone who’s career I have followed closely, we’re all looking forward to working with Leo and helping him add to his game and contribute to the team this season.

"I’m aware of the history the club has had with loan arrivals from Chelsea, and we certainly hope Leo’s time with us will be a similar story of success.

"Leo’s hunger to develop and drive really stood out for me in our conversations and he now adds to the competition we have throughout the squad. With a long season ahead the entire squad will have a part to play. We’re excited to add Leo into the group and look forward to working with him."

Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant during the pre-season friendly match against Burnley at Accu Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Castledine commented: "I’m really excited about this opportunity and couldn’t be happier to have become a Huddersfield Town player.

"As soon as I heard about the interest I wanted to know more, and everything the manager has told me made me certain that this was the best club for my development.

"I know that I’m not the first player to join Huddersfield Town from Chelsea on loan, and the players who came before me have all done brilliantly here and gone on to have amazing careers.