Huddersfield Town transfers: Former Rotherham United and Ipswich Town striker with 'proven quality' signs

HUDDERSFIELD Town have signed former Rotherham United and Ipswich Town striker Freddie Ladapo on a two-year deal.

Ladapo’s contract at Ipswich was terminated at the end of August and the Terriers have moved quickly to secure his services, amid rival interest.

The Londoner, 31, has a proven record at third tier and netted 21 goals in all competitions in Ipswich’s promotion in 2022-23, with 17 being league goals.

Ladapo was also promoted twice from League One during his time at Rotherham.

New Huddersfield Town striker Freddie Ladapo. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

Town Sporting Director Mark Cartwright commented: "Freddie is a player we have been monitoring all summer, and once his contractual status with Ipswich Town was concluded, we acted swiftly to bring him to the club.

"Having been aware of Freddie’s circumstances and likelihood of becoming a free agent, we had the ability to not rush our approach under the constraints of the transfer window, but with the timing now right we couldn’t be happier to have him join.

“He has a natural ability and physical attributes we find especially exciting, as he’s a different profile of forward than we currently have available to us. Having thrived in a winning team at this level previously and maintaining that same level of ambition, his character was also a factor we believed to be a good addition to our dressing room.”

Head Coach Michael Duff added: “With our numbers in attack limited through suspension and injury, Freddie’s arrival comes at a very important time for us and I’m really happy to have him.

"Our fixture list isn’t getting any kinder or quieter, and with a number of matches coming up against sides around us in the table, adding proven quality is never going to hurt.