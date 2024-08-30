Huddersfield Town transfers: Injury-hit Welsh international winger leaves permanently to join League One rivals
Jones' star looked in the ascendant back in the summer of 2022 when he signed a new long-term deal with the Terriers, but he has endured a couple of frustrating injury hit seasons since.
He signed a contract at Town until June 2025, with the club having the option of extending into the 2025-26 season.
Jones, 21, was spotted by Town playing for Wrexham academy and moved to the club in September 2019.
He signed his first professional contract with the club less than a year later and went on to make his senior Town debut in the FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle at the John Smith’s Stadium in January 2021.
His Championship debut followed when he came on as a substitute in the game at Watford in the same month, with the wingman named as the Academy Player of the Year in 2020-21.
The 2021-22 campaign was hampered by injury for Jones in a sign of things to come, but he finished the campaign strongly, earning his first two caps for the Wales U21s..
He broke into the Town first team under former boss Danny Schofield early in 2022-23 and looked set to play a big part in the side’s season after coming off the bench to score for 10-man Town away to Norwich City in August.
But he suffered a serious hamstring injury in September.
Last season, he was restricted to just eight appearances. His sole appearance this term came as a substitute in Town's EFL Cup loss at Walsall earlier this week.
