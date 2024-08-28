Huddersfield Town transfers: League One club make double loan swoop to land Wolves pair

HUDDERSFIELD Town have completed the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Nigel Lonwijk and Joe Hodge.

Both have arrived on season-long loans from the Premier League club.

Central half Lonwijk was part of the Plymouth Argyle side who won promotion from League One in 2022-23 - with the Dutchman spending the season there on loan.

The 21-year-old will provide another option at the back with his compatriot Radinio Balker out until the new year with an ankle injury.

Huddersfield Town signing Nigel Lonwijk. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

Town are awaiting the prognosis regarding Brodie Spencer's shoulder injury after coming off in Saturday's win over Shrewsbury.

During his time at Wolves, Lonwijk has spent loan spells in Holland and Switzerland with Fortuna Sittard and Grasshopper Club Zurich and alongside his loan stint at Plymouth, he also previously had a temporary stint at Wycombe.

Boss Michael Duff said: “Nigel is a very interesting option for us at centre back, adding to the good defenders already in our squad.

"His loan spells in senior football – particularly in League One – have steeled him to what’s needed defensively at this level, and that robustness adds to the pace and mobility he naturally offers.

"He’s also very adept at getting on the ball and playing forward with tempo off both feet, which makes him able to play on the left or right of a back three.

"I’m looking forward to working with him on the training pitch in the coming weeks and months.”

Town sporting director Mark Cartwright added: “I’m delighted that we can welcome Nigel to the club today, as he had several Sky Bet Championship clubs interested in his signature too.

"He has a very interesting profile as a player. Firstly, he adds some important qualities back into our team and squad after the unfortunate long-term injury suffered by Radinio Balker.

"Just as importantly, he has experience of what it takes to be successful in our division through the part he played in Plymouth Argyle’s title-winning season. Michael has talked extensively about changing the culture of the club, and you cannot have too many winners in your squad."

Midfielder Hodge, who has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level, moved to Wolves from Manchester City academy in 2021 and has played 13 games for the Midlanders, including six in the Premier League.

He finished last season on loan with Queens Park Rangers, where he made eight league appearances.

Duff commented: “He plays in the deeper midfield role and combines a real tenacity with some impressive technical abilities.

"He’s excellent on the ball and has genuine creative flair, but he also enjoys the defensive side of the game, as you must in that area of the pitch.

"I think he adds a different set of attributes to our squad and gives me some really interesting options in a strong midfield.”