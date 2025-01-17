MICHAL HELIK has left League One promotion chasers Huddersfield Town to return to the Championship with Oxford United.

The former Barnsley defender, 29, who was out of contract at the end of the season, has joined the U's for an undisclosed fee.

Helik, who has capped at senior level by Poland, has been a mainstay with the club since heading over from Oakwell at the end of the summer window in 2022.

Helik was keen to remain in the second tier following Town's relegation last season, but despite a 'gentlemen's agreement' that the club would allow him to speak to suitors if an acceptable bid arrived, none was forthcoming until Oxford – with work to do to secure their Championship status in 2024-25 - threw their hat into the ring this week.

The deal represents good business for Town, given Helik's age, while a ready-made replacement in Radinio Balker recently made his long-awaited return following a serious ankle injury.

Town sporting director Mark Cartwright, who stressed that Town did not have to balance the books following the big-money signings of strikers Dion Charles and Joe Taylor, commented: "As a club, we had an incredibly honest conversation with Michał and his representatives in the summer following relegation from the Sky Bet Championship and we’ve maintained a good working relationship with all concerned throughout.

“At the time, the only enquiry we received regarding Michał was from a side we believed would be a direct rival in Sky Bet League One, and we were firm in our position that no such transfer would be sanctioned.

"However, due to our understanding with both player and agent, we agreed with Michał that should an agreeable offer be received from a side in a higher division, we would not stand in his way again. “We have accepted an offer that we believe is in the best interest of the club, especially with Michał’s current contractual status in mind, and it’s a challenge that Michał has decided to take on, which we respect.

"This isn’t a transfer that is financially motivated or one that we have been forced to make, but we are sticking to the word we gave Michał safe in the knowledge that the deal presented benefits for all concerned.

“He departs with his head held high and with our collective best wishes for the future, having given his all for Huddersfield Town in his time here.”

Head coach Michael Duff added: "Michał has been a brilliant professional to deal with since I’ve joined the club. He understood and respected our decision to retain his services in the summer, and has continued to work hard in the time since.

"Despite his individual ambitions to be back in the Sky Bet Championship matching our own as a club, Michał has opted to pursue a new challenge and we have received an offer that works for both parties and is in everyone’s best interests.