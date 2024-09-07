HUDDERSFIELD TOWN midfielder Scott High has joined National League outfit FC Halifax Town on a short-term loan until November 3.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High, 23, is down the pecking order at the John Smith's Stadium and has been allowed out to boost his game-time levels.

It's the latest loan spell for the Dewsbury-born player, who has had temporary spells at Ross County and Dundalk in the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in January, High was recalled by Town from a loan spell at Scottish Premier League outfit Ross after he sustained a hamstring injury.

Scott High. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

High moved to the Staggies on a season-long loan at the end of the 2023 summer window, but made just two substitute appearances from the bench, with his last one being in early November.

A month after returning to Huddersfield, he joined League of Ireland top-flight club Dundalk on a temporary basis.

He featured once for Town at the start of the 2023-24 campaign in the EFL Cup tie with Middlesbrough in August 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High made four appearances in the final third of the 2022-23 season during the club's 'Great Escape' from relegation under Neil Warnock.

The player spent the first half of that campaign on loan at Rotherham United, but was recalled early in January 2023.

Town sporting director Mark Cartwright commented: "This short-term move makes sense for all parties.

"Scott, who has been with our B team in pre-season, needs to get back into the rhythm of playing regular football, and he wouldn’t get that with us right now.