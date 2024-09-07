Huddersfield Town transfers: Midfielder and former Rotherham United loanee joins FC Halifax Town
High, 23, is down the pecking order at the John Smith's Stadium and has been allowed out to boost his game-time levels.
It's the latest loan spell for the Dewsbury-born player, who has had temporary spells at Ross County and Dundalk in the past year.
Back in January, High was recalled by Town from a loan spell at Scottish Premier League outfit Ross after he sustained a hamstring injury.
High moved to the Staggies on a season-long loan at the end of the 2023 summer window, but made just two substitute appearances from the bench, with his last one being in early November.
A month after returning to Huddersfield, he joined League of Ireland top-flight club Dundalk on a temporary basis.
He featured once for Town at the start of the 2023-24 campaign in the EFL Cup tie with Middlesbrough in August 2023.
High made four appearances in the final third of the 2022-23 season during the club's 'Great Escape' from relegation under Neil Warnock.
The player spent the first half of that campaign on loan at Rotherham United, but was recalled early in January 2023.
Town sporting director Mark Cartwright commented: "This short-term move makes sense for all parties.
"Scott, who has been with our B team in pre-season, needs to get back into the rhythm of playing regular football, and he wouldn’t get that with us right now.
"This is a good opportunity for Scott to show the quality he has and excel at Vanarama National League level.”
