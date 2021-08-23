Huddersfield Town transfers news: Terriers linked with ex-England youth international, ex-Hull City ace seals fresh move

The Terriers went a goal up in the 75th minute, but were pegged back by opposition skipper, Billy Sharp in added time. However, two minutes later the visitors sealed a dramatic last-gasp win thanks to Levi Colwill's close-range finish, which sparked wild scenes in the away end as the travelling Huddersfield fans celebrated the goal.

Speaking after the game, Terriers boss Carlos Corberan said: “I was really happy when we finished the game because I was watching all the fans and all the supporters, they are unbelievable.

“I am very pleased for the players for the reward that they got with the three points. When the fans are travelling to support the team, we want to give the best to them and make them feel very proud.

“What I was watching with a team with a lot of resonance, keeping the intensity, and holding themselves together. After our goal they defended really well, deep, but well.

“After Sheffield United equalised, we reacted and reacted very well. For me, at the end it’s positive because all the effort of the players received a very positive reward of three points.”

The head coach also gave an insight into the extent of summer signing Jordan Rhodes' current injury, and said: “We're not going to have him for the next months because he has pain in his back. They've done a scan and it showed he has a problem with a bone in his back and he's going to be out for the next couple of months.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the window moves closer to its final week:

