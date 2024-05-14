The former Barnsley boss has been tasked with a rebuild and the Terriers will be among the favourites to clinch promotion to the Championship next season. However, if Huddersfield are to challenge at the summit, they will need to be shrewd with their summer recruitment.

The club have made effective use of the loan market in recent years, landing gems such as Levi Colwill and Emile Smith Rowe. Even players of lower profiles, such as Joseph Hungbo, have proven to be hits.

Huddersfield will hardly be among League One’s financial minnows but Duff will not have an endless pot to rely on. The club will most likely look to take advantage of the loan market and secure the services of talented players on a temporary basis.

Following Duff’s appointment, here are 13 players who could potentially be ideal loan signings for Huddersfield.

1 . Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) The forward was once considered among Leeds United's most exciting prospects but has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road. Having been afforded just 10 league appearances in the 2023/24 campaign, it would not be a surprise to see him move on.

2 . Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur) After a stellar loan spell at Doncaster Rovers, the midfielder could be ready to step up to League One level. A neat passer and intelligent player, Craig could fit into Michael Duff's new-look Huddersfield side.

3 . James Furlong (Hull City) An attack-minded left-back, Furlong could potentially be an ideal fit in Michael Duff's 3-5-2 system. He joined Hull City from Brighton & Hove Albion last year but has found opportunities limited at the MKM Stadium.