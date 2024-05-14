Huddersfield Town transfers: Potential loan targets including Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves men

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th May 2024, 16:50 BST
A new era is set to be ushered in at Huddersfield Town following the appointment of Michael Duff as head coach.

The former Barnsley boss has been tasked with a rebuild and the Terriers will be among the favourites to clinch promotion to the Championship next season. However, if Huddersfield are to challenge at the summit, they will need to be shrewd with their summer recruitment.

The club have made effective use of the loan market in recent years, landing gems such as Levi Colwill and Emile Smith Rowe. Even players of lower profiles, such as Joseph Hungbo, have proven to be hits.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Huddersfield will hardly be among League One’s financial minnows but Duff will not have an endless pot to rely on. The club will most likely look to take advantage of the loan market and secure the services of talented players on a temporary basis.

Following Duff’s appointment, here are 13 players who could potentially be ideal loan signings for Huddersfield.

The forward was once considered among Leeds United's most exciting prospects but has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road. Having been afforded just 10 league appearances in the 2023/24 campaign, it would not be a surprise to see him move on.

1. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United)

The forward was once considered among Leeds United's most exciting prospects but has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road. Having been afforded just 10 league appearances in the 2023/24 campaign, it would not be a surprise to see him move on. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
After a stellar loan spell at Doncaster Rovers, the midfielder could be ready to step up to League One level. A neat passer and intelligent player, Craig could fit into Michael Duff's new-look Huddersfield side.

2. Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur)

After a stellar loan spell at Doncaster Rovers, the midfielder could be ready to step up to League One level. A neat passer and intelligent player, Craig could fit into Michael Duff's new-look Huddersfield side. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo Sales
An attack-minded left-back, Furlong could potentially be an ideal fit in Michael Duff's 3-5-2 system. He joined Hull City from Brighton & Hove Albion last year but has found opportunities limited at the MKM Stadium.

3. James Furlong (Hull City)

An attack-minded left-back, Furlong could potentially be an ideal fit in Michael Duff's 3-5-2 system. He joined Hull City from Brighton & Hove Albion last year but has found opportunities limited at the MKM Stadium. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The forward's last loan move away from Manchester United, to Bolton Wanderers, did not quite work out. A year on from the end of his Trotters stint, he may be ready for another EFL challenge.

4. Shola Shoretire (Manchester United)

The forward's last loan move away from Manchester United, to Bolton Wanderers, did not quite work out. A year on from the end of his Trotters stint, he may be ready for another EFL challenge. Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Michael DuffTottenham HotspurWolvesBarnsley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.