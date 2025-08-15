HUDDERSFIELD Town striker Rhys Healey has been loaned out to League Two outfit Barrow until the new year.

The former Cardiff City and Watford forward, 30 – out of contract at the end of this season – has hit a fraught time since joining the club in the 2024 winter transfer window, chiefly due to a succession of frustrating injuries.

He scored three goals in 11 games in the second half of 2023-24, but was restricted to just 11 appearances last term. He found the net on two occasions.

Following the signings of Alfie May, Dion Charles and Joe Taylor in the two 2025 windows so far, Healey has found himself down the pecking order along with Bojan Radulovic.

Huddersfield Town's Rhys Healey. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Boss Lee Grant said: “There is no doubting Rhys’ ability when fully match fit, but to reach that level of fitness again he will require a consistent exposure to competitive minutes that he’s unlikely to gain with our strength-in-depth across the frontline.

"Unfortunately for Rhys he was unable to get the same level of work in as most of the group across pre-season due to his ongoing rehabilitation, and we haven’t been able to factor him into our plans as a result.

"Both as a person and player, having a period out on loan to play regularly and get a feel of the game again is exactly what Rhys needs.

"A challenge he was keen to take on, we’ll be keeping a close eye on how he gets on with his new side and wish him the best of luck for the season ahead.”

Lee Grant, manager of Huddersfield Town (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

Healey signed for Town from Watford, having joined the Hertfordshire outfit from French side Toulouse in the summer of 2023. He scored twice in 14 appearances for the Hornets.