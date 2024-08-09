Huddersfield Town transfers: Terriers bring in international striker from Premier League after opportunity opens up

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have landed Northern Ireland international striker Callum Marshall on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit West Ham - their fifth new arrival of the summer.

The teenager, 19, who has four senior Northern Ireland caps despite his tender age, had a loan spell in the second half of last term at West Brom, making three substitute appearances.

Town head coach Michael Duff, who has extensive contacts on the Northern Ireland scene after representing them during his playing days, has now moved to bring in Marshall for the 2024-25 campaign after an opportunity presented itself ahead of the new campaign - and the latest addition will provide another welcome forward option.

Duff said: “Callum is a player with clear talent and potential, and I’m looking forward to working with him.

Latest Huddersfield Town signing Callum Marshall. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

"He’s an international teammate of Brodie Spencer and it’s clear from our talks that he shares a lot of his good characteristics; he’s very hard-working on the pitch, and he’s really driven to come here and score goals.

"I think he will really suit the style we want to play too, particularly as part of a front two. It adds another set of qualities to our forward options, which is exactly what you want as a head coach.”

The Ulsterman made his breakthrough with Linfield and sufficiently impressed enough to earn a deal at West Ham in January 2022, joining the Hammers youth academy.

After winning the FA Youth Cup with the Londoners, Marshall has made his senior debut for West Ham in the Emirates FA Cup tie against Bristol City in January.

His international debut had arrived earlier in June 2023 when he came on for Northern Ireland in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Denmark.

Town sporting director Mark Cartwright commented: "The loan market involving Premier League clubs and players has been slow so far in this window as they rightly take stock of how their players return from international competitions, but this opportunity has moved quickly over the last 48 hours and I’d like to thank everyone at West Ham United for the faith they have shown in us to look after one of their best prospects.

"We’ve been very clear about our desire to add to our forward options this summer, and Callum’s arrival on loan is an important piece of that puzzle.

"He has a prolific scoring record in Premier League 2 and the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, and we believe that can translate to first team football.”