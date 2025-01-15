Huddersfield Town transfers: Terriers complete signing of leading League One striker to bolster hopes of automatic promotion

PROMOTION-chasing Huddersfield Town have secured their second big-money striker capture of the winter window after completing the signing of Bolton Wanderers forward Dion Charles.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland international Charles, who links up with international colleagues Brodie Spencer and Callum Marshall, follows on from the addition of Luton Town frontman Joe Taylor.

The 29-year-old has signed a deal until the summer of 2027 and joins for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles, Town’s third recruit so far this month after the signings of Taylor and Dutch wing-back Ruben Roosken, said: "I was immediately attracted to the ambition of the club and prospect of playing my part in getting Huddersfield Town back where we belong, so I’m delighted to have completed the move and become a Town player.

Latest Huddersfield Town signing Dion Charles, who has joined from League One rivals Bolton Wanderers. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

"In discussions with (sporting director) Mark Cartwright and (head coach) Michael Duff, you get excited about where the club want to be and the levels expected from the players who are here.

"I’ve only heard great things about the club and team from Brodie and Callum, and I believe this is the right move for my career and somewhere I can look to push myself to become an even better player.”

On his latest addition, Duff, whose promotion-chasing side, in fourth place, visit Blackpool on Saturday lunch-time, added: "It’s brilliant to see Dion join the club and I’m looking forward to getting to work with him alongside his new team-mates straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Someone I’ve coached against many times, he is not only a constant goal threat, but an incredibly diligent forward and I believe he’ll compliment those around him in the team well within our systems and structures of play.

"Joining us in the prime of his career, Dion’s ambition matches our own and he’s the type of player I know Huddersfield Town fans will want to get behind.

"All three new arrivals in January give us renewed belief and focus heading into an important second half of the season.”

Top scorer in each of the last two seasons at Wanderers with 20-plus goals, Charles, who joined Bolton from Accrington Stanley in early 2022, has netted 57 goals in 149 appearances for Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad