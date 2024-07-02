Huddersfield Town transfers: Terriers sign ex-Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Hull City midfielder

HUDDERSFIELD Town have signed former Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane – with the 25-year-old reunited again with ex-Reds chief Michael Duff.

Kane left the Oakwell outfit earlier in the close season at the end of his contract, having previously enjoyed a successful association with Duff at Barnsley in 2022-23, when the Reds reached the League One play-off final.

The Bristolian has now been tempted to move across to the other side of the Emley Moor mast at Town for another promotion tilt and has become the club’s third summer of the summer following the fellow arrivals of Mickel Miller – who signed a two-year deal on Monday – and Lasse Sorensen.

Town are the fourth team that Kane has signed for in Yorkshire after previous spells at Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Hull City.

Kane has signed a three-year deal.

Duff said: “Herbie is a player and person I obviously know very well, so I have real confidence and belief in his ability to make a difference for us across the entire season to come. That said, I’m really pleased he’s decided to join us here at Town this summer.

"An honest player and hard worker for definite, he also has a flair in his play that’s needed in midfield to unlock defences, pick passes and get the side moving up the pitch, and I feel that his skillset will blend really well with the players we already have available to us in that area of the team."

On the move, Kane added: “I couldn’t be happier to be joining Huddersfield Town at such an exciting time, and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead. Soon after learning of the interested and speaking to the sporting director and head coach, I knew this is where I wanted to be.

"Working with Michael Duff again is obviously a huge appeal, but having visited the training ground and stadium before signing and learned more about the ambition here, that has its own attraction and you get a good feeling about this being a club to commit to.

"My job now is to work really hard alongside my new teammates in pre-season and do whatever I can once the season starts to ensure we get off to a great start and keep that momentum up across what is always a tough division."

Kane joined the Reds from Liverpool for a seven-figure fee in the autumn of 2020.

He moved to the Anfield outfit from Bristol City at the age of 15 and impressed working alongside Liverpool legend Steve Gerrard during his time coaching the club's academy and featuring in the UEFA Youth League.

Kane first came to prominence during an outstanding loan spell at Doncaster in 2018-19.

His performances saw him named in the League One Team of the Season in a campaign which saw Rovers reach the play-offs and Barnsley secure automatic promotion.

He linked up again with Grant McCann at Hull in the second half of 2019-20.

Kane has pushed for promotion from the third tier with both Rovers, Barnsley and Oxford United –having spent a season on loan there in 2021-22 – and has undoubted pedigree at this level.

He impressed in the 22-23 season at Oakwell under Duff and also enjoyed personal success at Barnsley last term.

Kane was named as the League One player of the month for December after scoring three goals and contributing three assists.