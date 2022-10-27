Club captain Hogg is the hearbeat of the Terriers team, a ferocious ball-winning midfielder, but is yet to feature for Fotheringham because of a calf injury.

Anjorin has joined on loan from Chelsea to provide a creative spark and was showing signs of doing so before contracting glandular fever in mid-September.

Neither will feature at home to Millwall in the Championship on Saturday.

Burnley's Dwight McNeil falls under pressure from Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg and Jack Rudoni. Huddersfield Town v Burnley FC. SkyBet Championship. John Smiths Stadium. 29 July 2023. Picture Bruce Rollinson

"That's unfortunate," confirmed Fotheringham. "The medical staff are working hard with them, monitoring them day by day but I don't see them being here in the near future.

"I think it's a little bit more long-term in terms of the so-called starters at the start of the season (who are now injured).

"It's a credit to the guys who are playing because although they weren't starting games earlier on in the season, they've started to get results in small blocks since I've been in which they weren't doing at the start. But we know we have to continue to improve and that's why the training's been relentless.

"Every time we go out for a training session me and my staff know we can't waste any time on anything."

The Championship takes four weeks off for the start of the winter World Cup, with Huddersfield's last match before the pause at home to Swansea City on November 12. They resume at Sheffield United on December 10.

Putting a timescale on a return from glandular fever is very difficult but asked if Hogg could be seen before the Blades game, Fortheringham was unsure about that too.

"I don't know," he said. "He's a great leader and he's had a little bit of a calf issue. He's a fantastic athlete, everything he does is with intensity and desire.

"We're just trying to monitor it and the medical staff are keeping me informed as we go.

"As a coach I'm a big believer in winning duels and I feel when he comes into the team our duels (won) will be double what they have been.