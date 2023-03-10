SIX points adrift of Championship safety with only 11 matches left to play, these are nervous times for Huddersfield Town.

But the one slight ray of light in a tough fixture list is that it is equally fraught for their opponents.

With a game on West Bromwich Albion's heated pitch due on Saturday afternoon, followed by a visit from Norwich City on Tuesday, it promises to be a tough week for Neil Warnock's Terriers.

Aside from dropping down a division, relegation will mean a financial hit of £6m-£7m for a club up for sale and losing money as it is, so even though the veteran manager is trying to take the pressure off his players as best he can, the stakes are undeniably high. But the same goes for others too.

Every season Carlos Corberan's Baggies and David Wagner's Canaries spend outside the top tier is supposed to end in promotion and whilst Norwich are sat in the final play-off position, West Brom are four points behind them.

They need to win on Saturday, and wily Warnock hopes to play on that.

"The sort of pressure we're under to get results, West Brom are the same," he said. "They've got to get a result to get up to those play-offs.

"The crowd will be edgy if they don't score early doors. I know what it's like down at The Hawthorns.

RELEGATION BATTLE: Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock

"But if we make a mistake early doors they'll just cruise because they've got quality players.

"I thought they were so unlucky when Steve (Bruce) was there, they had five or six games they should have won and they ended up drawing or even losing some of them. I couldn't see how they did it when I watched the game because they've got such a fabulous squad.

"They're one of the top three in the division squad-wise.

"On paper they have a far better squad (than Huddersfield), as all these teams we're going to come up against do, but I said to the lads you don't win anything on paper.

UNDER PRESSURE: West Bromwich Albion coach Carlos Corberan

"There'll still be fans there on a horrible day with the weather so we've got to try and do what we did the other night (against Bristol City).

"The next three fixtures (Millwall away follows Norwich) we'll be massive underdogs and we come back from the international break with my old club Middlesbrough.

"But I think we can play with a bit more freedom. Hopefully we can get a few breaks and some refereeing decisions."

Defensively, the Terriers showed the best and worst of themselves defensively in the last two games, hammered 4-0 at home to Coventry City but keeping a clean sheet to draw with Bristol City.

"If they score quality goals I'll take my hat off and say we were beaten by a better side but you can't say that against Coventry," said Warnock, who will make a late decision on Danny Ward’s fitness. "Coventry looked a good side in the second half because we'd conceded so many bad goals.

"I thought if we hadn't made mistakes against Coventry we could have quite easily got a result.

"If we go back into old habits we'll get battered again.

"I think we can give them a game if we don't make elementary mistakes.

"I haven't looked beyond the next three but it's going to be a real testing period for us and you do learn about your players in these periods.

"The lads are not only playing for this season but their futures as well.

"It's important they stick together and try not to get disappointed if things do against us.