HUDDERSFIELD TOWN boss Lee Grant is pleased his squad rotation policy has not had a negative impact on his side’s performances after they claimed a professional 1-0 victory over Stevenage.

Grant has shared the places in his starting line-up around so far this season, most notably in his back four – yet the Terriers have now kept four clean sheets from their first five games.

Alfie May hit the winner for Huddersfield, who climbed up to second with the 1-0 win and also brought Stevenage’s four-game winning streak to start the season to an end.

He said: “It’s important we defend well as a group and as a collective and we are doing that.

“We demand a lot from everyone on that and we’ve had a lot of different players in the back line, but we’ve not seen any drop-off in quality.

“We’ve got depth across the whole playing squad and guys are going to have to be patient at times, and some weeks will be someone else’s turn to start or to play from the bench.

“I’m hoping the whole squad are starting to see that I meant it when I said everyone’s got a part to play.

“We knew Stevenage would make it really difficult but I’m really pleased. The performance was probably the one we’ve had the most dominance in so far and that was really pleasing.

ON MESSAGE: Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We would have liked to have started a bit faster, but we showed more urgency and intensity in the second half and that’s where the goal came from.

“Full credit to the group for finding that extra gear and showing they can be patient and be ready to take our moment when it comes.”

Stevenage boss Alex Revell felt his side were unlucky to drop league points for the first time this season.

He hopes his side will not let their heads drop after losing their 100 per cent record.

MAIN MAN: Striker Alfie May scored the winning goal for Huddersfield Town against Stevenage. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Revell said: “We have to learn from it and make sure when we come away from home we don’t let this result affect what we’re doing.

“But for the large majority of this game, Huddersfield kept the ball really well and make you work, but in the box we defended really well."

Huddersfield Town: Goodman, Sorensen (Gooch 84), Feeney, Low, Wallace (Roughan 53), Ledson, Kane, Harness (Taylor 58), Wiles (Castledine 84), Roosken (Ashia 58), May. Unused substitutes: Nicholls, Kasumu.

Stevenage: Marschall, J Wildin, Goode, Piergianni, Butler (Sweeney 71), Houghton (Phillips 70), White, J Roberts (Patterson 58), Kemp, Campbell (Ahadme 70), Reid. Unused substitutes: Ashby-Hammond, Freestone, Pattenden.