Huddersfield Town v Barnsley FC Championship derby game moved into Friday night television slot

The Yorkshire derby could have implications at both ends of the Championship table with the Terriers firmly in play-off contention and the Reds currently in the relegation zone.

The sides will now meet at 7.45pm on April 22 for a game which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

DERBY: Cauley Woodrow and Lee Nicholls clash in the reverse fixture, at Oakwell

It means just one of Huddersfield's final seven matches of the season will be played at 3pm on a Saturday, and at least five will be shown live on Sky.

Barnsley are five points adrift of safety but will reduce that to two if they win at home to Reading in their next game, on April 2.

Huddersfield have a four-point cushion to seventh place but Middlesbrough, who occupy it, have two games in hand on them. The sides meet on Easter Monday - love on Sky.