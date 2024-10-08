SHOULD Huddersfield Town midfielder Herbie Kane get any renewed stick from Barnsley followers for a second time in four days against his former club on Tuesday evening, you won’t find him complaining.

The catcalls brought the best out of him on Saturday, with the schemer silencing the critics in the away end by setting up the Terriers’ key opener after coming on as a substitute in the final 20 minutes.

Kane, who left the Reds in the summer and will start tonight, said: "I knew it was coming, really. It’s something that I don’t mind and I quite enjoy it, to be fair.

"I guess there is a bit of bitterness still there, but not from my point of view.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Herbie Kane in pre-season action against Sheffield United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"We have not been getting results recently and needed that win just to flick the switch and hopefully we can carry that momentum on and kick on now."

The Bristolian, who has endured a frustrating start to life at Town, received a big vote of confidence from Michael Duff ahead of the game when the Terriers chief backed him to come good.

It was a well-timed message from Duff, with Kane showing touches of class in his weekend cameo.

Kane, who went agonisingly close to promotion from the third tier under Duff at Oakwell in 2022-23 after earlier near misses at Oxford United and Doncaster Rovers, added: "Honesty is what makes us work. He is always honest with me whether that’s telling me I need to do something or have done something well. As a player, that’s massive.

"It might be a kick up the backside, but he will always praise you if he needs to.

"I was excited when I found out (Huddersfield were interested) and having previously worked under the manager, it was something I wanted to do again and a club like Huddersfield made it an easy choice really.

"I’ve been close to promotion a few times and it’s something I am desperate to do."

Barnsley head back to Huddersfield with a bit of a point to prove as they aim to turn around a worrying drop-off in form in the past few weeks.

Reds chief Darrell Clarke added: “It will be a good opportunity for one or two in the Trophy game to stake their claim moving forward.

"I will be playing a strong team on Tuesday night and one or two will get minutes under their belts to try and impress and get themselves in a team on a more consistent basis.

"We can change it around. We’ve got a bit of a break after that period with the Reading game being off."

Meanwhile, Town have been hit by a fresh double injury blow with top-scorer Josh Koroma (back) and midfielder Joe Hodge (groin) set for spells out.

Duff said: "He (Koroma) will be out for at least a month, I’d imagine. He just needs rest and it’s one of those that you can’t treat or speed up the healing process. It’s just a time thing."

On Hodge, the Town chief added: "It doesn’t look great. He is away with Ireland (under-21s) at the minute having a scan.