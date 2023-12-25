Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers: Jaheim Headley feels Boxing Day responsibility as he reflects on big 12 months
The Terriers entertain Blackburn Rovers needing to bounce back from Saturday's defeat at Norwich City which could have been more costly still had the bottom three – which includes Sheffield Wednesday and R0therham United – not lost.
It shows how far the 22-year-old had come that his first taste of Boxing Day football was only 12 months ago, on loan at Harrogate Town.
"I was at Yeovil (on loan) two years ago but I didn't play over Christmas so last year was the first period where I've played football," he recalled.
"It was a bit difficult more for my family than me because they didn't get to see me much.
"Boxing Day is a big day not only for the players but the families and there are a lot of people relying on you that day."
Within days he was back at Huddersfield, preparing for the step up to Championship football.
"Playing at Harrogate did a lot for my confidence by showing me I could do it on a professional level," he said.
"When I came back I didn't feel like I was ready to step up straight away. If I'd been thrown in I'd have no choice but they gave me a few weeks to get to grips with everything.
"I was out of the squad for the first two weeks, the third week I was in the squad and the fourth week I made my debut against Blackpool so Mark (Fotheringham, then-coach) gave me a bit of time.
"Next year is about establishing myself in the side and as time goes on adding little things I want to do."
Huddersfield will assess Danny Ward and Tom Edwards, who missed the trip to Carrow Road through injury, but are without goalkeeper Lee Nicholls as he recovers from concussion.
"I expect another footballing match," said manager Darren Moore. "Saturday was a real fast-tempo football match.
"Blackburn play open, expansivce football and have their attentions on trying to get out of this division."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.