Huddersfield Town v Bolton Wanderers: Fanfare for new strikers - but return of Radinio Balker and Rhys Healey doesn't pass manager by

Huddersfield Town v Bolton Wanderers THE names on the lips of most Huddersfield Town followers this month - and certainly ahead of this Roses fixture - have undeniably been marquee winter window recruits Joe Taylor and Dion Charles.

The Town faithful get their first chance to see the pair in the flesh on home soil today on an occasion which sees Charles face a quickfire reunion with his former employers.

Undoubtedly glad to have them he may be, but Michael Duff is an egalitarian manager who has always steadfastly stuck to the old adage that ‘there’s no I in team’. Favourites don’t float his boat.

It would not have been lost upon him that while his new striking duo made their bows at Blackpool seven days ago, there was also significance for two January arrivals from the start of 2024 in the shape of Radinio Balker and Rhys Healey, who both came on from the bench.

Huddersfield Town defender Radinio Balker. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

The fact that both have found things challenging since heading to West Yorkshire 12 months ago and hopefully have now come out the other side adds to their stories.

Joining a side low on results and confidence is hard enough. Struggling for fitness and form makes it doubly difficult.

Balker experienced just that after joining from Dutch football.

That he then fractured his ankle in pre-season last summer was cruel in the extreme for a player who suffered a serious illness which saw him hospitalised and spend a spell in intensive care during his time at Groningen alongside a separate ACL injury.

The 26-year-old has now made two substitute appearances after missing the first half of the season. His return is timely, given the exit of Michal Helik and he is a player of clear value to Duff.

He said: "Rads probably came in last year unconditioned and not particularly fit and got thrown in the deep end in the Championship.

"That’s an unforgiving league. It was probably ‘desperate measures’ a little bit because of the situation that the club were in and he struggled.

"He came back in pre-season and was a lot more conditioned and leaner and then breaks his ankle making a tackle and his ankle goes under him.

"It wasn’t even a bad tackle, it was actually bad luck.

"But what he’s had since then is that he’s a lot leaner and his body weight is down and he’s going into football now and is fully conditioned because he’s had a full run in training and a build-up.

"At some point, we will need to throw him in. But we are hoping that by integrating him rather than chucking him in the deep end, it will be more beneficial for him as we are aware of his last 12 months.

"There’s certain things you can’t account for as in your ankle going underneath you."

Like Balker, Healey has had his fair share of vicissitudes and not just in the last 12 months either.

His school of hard knocks saw him rejected by Rochdale as a teenager for one, while also subsequently failing to earn a deal at clubs elsewhere after several trials as a youngster.

Healey, who made his name in non-league circles at Connah’s Quay Nomads in the Welsh Premier League, also suffered serious knee injuries in his time at both Cardiff City and Toulouse.

A sign of things to come on the injury front arrived on his first home start against Sheffield Wednesday almost a year ago when he came off with a significant groin issue.

Further fitness problems followed and the luckless forward popped his calf just before half-time on his maiden home league start of 24-25 in late November. His cameo at Blackpool was his first appearance since.

Duff added: "He is in the same place as Rads, integrating in now.

"Last year, he again got thrown in again and broke down a few times.

"He’s had it stop-start, so rather than us thinking 'when is he fit, when is he ready to start', we have just signed two centre-forwards so it’s not 'needs must'.

"It’s not that we don’t think Rhys is a good player, but we are trying to do something different.

"If you keep doing the same things and expecting different results, everyone knows the answer to that.

"With Rhys, it’s putting him on a slightly different programme to everyone else as he’s slightly different.

"He’s a good footballer and everyone knows he is. His key is keeping him on that pitch and it’s trying to find that right balance, so we’re doing his training and conditioning by increasing his workload rather than ‘right, you are playing’ and he breaks down again.

"The two subs we made in the centre-forward area last Saturday are as good as you are going to get at this level (Callum Marshall and Healey). “It’s a good place to be, but the key is you are only good when you are fit and can get on the pitch.