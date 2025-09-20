Huddersfield Town v Burton Albion: Lee Grant on hopefully enjoying a better weekend with the family

LAST weekend was a miserable one not only for Lee Grant, but his family.

After he got home early on Saturday evening following Huddersfield Town's bitterly disappointing derby loss at Bradford City, it was hardly a case of putting his feet up and 'welcome home'. More 'welcome to management' as he pored over those unsatisfactory events at Valley Parade.

Grant is big enough - and certainly experienced enough in the game - to know that these days happen despite being early into his managerial career. They always hurt; that's the gig.

He said: "To be brutally honest, it's not fun for Mrs Grant or the little 'Grantlings' either. They don't enjoy dad when his team have lost at the weekend.

Bitterly-disappointed Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant claps supporters after his side's derby loss against Bradford City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"But that's the job and nature of it and I have been in it (football) for a long time.

"It means a lot to me personally and as the manager, you feel the weight of disappointment for the players and on behalf of them as well. As you work hard and want it for them.

"It's not ideal, but you always have work to do and I can console myself with the work and dive in two-footed into that, which is important. That's always the way; get straight onto the solutions."

Should Huddersfield see off Burton this afternoon and maintain their strong early-season form at the Accu Stadium, then the healing process will officially be under way. And the weekend will be a bit better than the last one.

Burton Albion manager Gary Bowyer.

That said, when last Monday morning arrived, it was about banishing the negativity and starting the fightback.

Grant wanted to see proud, good professionals casting aside the hurt to display good body language and the right attitude at the start of the new working week on the training ground and he witnessed just that. Now for the business end of the week. He continued: "You have to lead the way and I don't find that difficult as I love the job.

"What I am really reassured by is that we've got twenty-something players that love coming in every day, enjoy their work and love being around each other. We don't have any issues on that and I don't expect us to all season, regardless.

"You must have high standards on the training ground and approach and dive into your work every day. I expect and demand that from the players and I think that they also do for themselves.

"It's reassuring to see when you get back at it on Monday morning that people are where they need to be from a physical and psychological standpoint."

However Town's season pans out - hopefully it will be a successful and rewarding one which achieves the goals everyone wants - events at Bradford will be part of the story. It could yet frame the season in a good way if Grant's squad channels the hurt into instigating a strong response.

Grant added: "Win, lose or draw, you often use games as reference points for a feeling, emotion and psychology or often from a tactical aspect.

"Having those points you can refer back to in a season are really important. Sometimes, it makes sense to reference back to a point in the season that stung a little and you took some lessons from it.

“We hope we are not in too many situations where we say: 'Ah, lads, remember this point in the season.' But at the same time, everyone knows that a season of 46 games doesn't go smoothly. Sometimes, you rely on learnings along the way."

Grant pits his wits against somebody who he knows well and respects deeply today in the shape of vastly-experienced Burton manager Gary Bowyer, who was one of his academy coaches at first club Derby.

While Bowyer presided over one of the EFL comeback stories of the 2024-25 season - a remarkable act of relegation escapology at the Pirelli Stadium - Grant professed to not being overly surprised, given his character.

Naturally, he is also keen for Bowyer not to be part of a result which would constitute a shock today.

"You'd put Gary in the category of top human beings and firmly at the front of that group. He's an outstanding gentleman," Grant said.

"Unfortunately for the coaches, you don't actually tend to take in too much of the information, especially as a young player. It doesn't stick in there as you are just young and loving life and enjoying your football.

"What you do remember – and I remember very, very clearly - are the people that help and with good energy and those you enjoy spending time around and Gaz was one of those.

