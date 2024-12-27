Huddersfield Town v Burton: Quiet leader David Kasumu determined to 'fix the wrongs'
Some provide it on the football field by barking out the orders or maybe within the inner sanctum of the dressing room through Churchillian-type oratory. Others are quieter and prefer to lead by deeds and not words.
Which brings us nicely to Huddersfield Town midfielder David Kasumu, an unsung hero of a season which is starting to possess substance for the Terriers.
Kasumu has been reassuringly consistent for the Terriers in a campaign which has been badly hit by injury disruption for fair swathes.
His typically forceful performance in the Boxing Day win over Stockport County, which extended the club's unbeaten league run to 12 games, was once again on message as the 25-year-old fronted up for the umpteenth time. Kasumu, whose form was recognised by way of a new deal in November, said: "Naturally, I’d say I am more of a quiet player in the dressing room. I feel like every player is different with how they approach things.
"You could be a leader in the way you perform or in the way you speak to other people. With me, I’d like to be more of a leader in the way I perform and I’d like to bring the energy to ensure everyone is on it. I can improve and be a bit louder in the changing room and things like that."
Kasumu's presence as a vital cog in the engine room has been accentuated by the absence of club captain Jonathan Hogg for spells in the first half of 2024-25.
Like Hogg, the Londoner is refreshingly down to earth, with the humility to match. His desire for continued self-improvement is another key part of his make-up, allied to his determination to 'fix the wrongs' of last term when Town dropped out of the Championship in ignominious fashion.
He continued: "I feel like no-one is perfect or the finished article. There’s a side of my game where I can add more goals and assists.
"There’s always aspects of anyone’s game to improve on. That side of the game can improve.
"I joined when I was 22 and now I am 25. The transition of coming from the lower leagues and coming as a young player to my prime years means it’s been a journey.
"I enjoy it here and I have bought a house and plan to be here, long term. I am trying my best to help the club get back to where it needs to be and fix the wrongs that have been made last year."