A CURSORY glance at the derby games coming up helps to explain why Doncaster Rovers are so glad to be in League One - and to have departed the fourth tier.

The first of eight league matches in 2025-26 against White Rose opponents takes place on Tuesday night at Huddersfield Town – a venue Rovers have not visited at league level in almost 12 years since September 2013.

A renewal of rivalries with Rovers' big derby foes in Rotherham United takes place at the Eco-Power Stadium on August 30. The following weekend, Doncaster host Bradford City, who accompanied them out of League Two in late spring.

Rovers chief Grant McCann said: "It's brilliant to have all the local games and even the likes of Mansfield are also local.

"It's brilliant for the fans and not too far to travel and we know how important it is - against teams in and around us in the area.

"It's a good league to be part of because of the local derbies and also other big games in there against the Cardiffs and teams like that. There's some fantastic opposition.

"We just want to be ultra-competitive in every game and high-energy to get a result."

In terms of options, McCann is certainly spoilt for choice at the moment, with good players not even making his matchday squad on occasions this season, let alone being among the substitutes.

EXCITED: Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA

The likes of Joe Ironside, Ben Close, Joe Sbarra and Tom Nixon - who all featured in the superb EFL Cup win at Middlesbrough seven days ago - did not even make the bench against Wycombe last weekend.

After scoring 24 times in his maiden season at Rovers in 2023-24, Ironside had a much quieter 24-25. But McCann insists he remains very much in plans, as it stands.

McCann added: "He will have a role, of course he will.

"At this minute, he knows he's up against some stiff competition.

"Like in every position, you can ask me about everybody and I will say the same thing, it's not just Joe or Billy (Sharp) or Brandon (Hanlan). It's in every position.

"It's not different to any other role or position in the team. If the competition is fierce, it benefits the group and the boys know that it's a marathon not a sprint."