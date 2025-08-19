Huddersfield Town v Doncaster Rovers ratings: Couple of fives for Terriers, but one big 8 as visitors pay price
Huddersfield Town
Goodman: Made a couple of important first half saves. 7
Gooch: Had to be alert against the impressive Middleton. Moved to left in second period. 6
Low: Did not look comfortable at times in first period. Regrouped well. 7
Feeney: Handed his first league start. One vital clearance to thwart Sharp. Went close to scoring in second half. 6
Wallace: Had a difficult first half as Rovers set about him in the press. Did improve after. 5
Ledson: Took one for the team just before the break after tugging back Molyneux. 6
Kane: Couldn’t dictate in first half. Better in second half. 6
Harness: Tested TLT with Town’s best first-half effort. Busy and involved a lot in second half. Set up Wiles for breakthrough. 8
Castledine: A chance to impress in the league from the off; a big night. Made a tremendous last-ditch saving tackle to deny Sbarra.6
Roosken: Looked Town’s most threatening player in first half especially. 7
May: Struggled to get into the game against his former club. 5
Substitutes: Sorensen (Wallace 68).
Wiles (Castledine 68).
Taylor (May 68).
Charles (Harness 89).
Not used: Nicholls, McGuane, Ashia.
Doncaster Rovers
Lo-Tutala: Beaten twice late on. Couldn’t keep out Wiles opener. 6
Nixon: Recalled to the side and was excellent in first half. 7
O’Riordan: Went close with a first-half header. Conceded a late penalty with a tug. 6
McGrath: Did well against May. 7
Senior: Impressive on his return to West Yorkshire. 7
Bailey: Back in the engine room and at the heart of it. 6
Broadbent: Contributed to an excellent first-half. Booked early in the second for catching Ledson. 7
Middleton: Really at it from the off. Caused bother and some of his deliveries were excellent. 7
Sbarra: Just ran out of gas when clear in first half. 6
Molyneux: Fancied it against Wallace. 7
Sharp: Denied an early goal by a fine Feeney block. Plenty of nous and smart link-up. 7
Substitutes: Gotts (Sbarra 61) 5.
Crew (Broadbent 61) 5.
Ajayi (Molyneux 70) 5.
Gibson (Middleton 70) 5.
Hanlan (Sharp 76) 5.
Not used: Lawlor, Pearson.