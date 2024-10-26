LEAGUE tables don’t particularly matter at the end of October.

Still, the sight of Huddersfield Town positioned in the top six, given what they have had to contend with so far – and not just on the injury front either – is a source of encouragement for Michael Duff ahead of the clocks going back and the key late autumn/winter ‘grind’ commencing.

He said: "With the amount of changes we’ve had, the good thing is we’re still in and around it.

"With the amount of injuries, it’s been a tough run and you look at the teams we’ve played away from home already in Rotherham, Birmingham, Bolton, Peterborough and Wrexham.

"We’re still in and around it and it’s important now that we put a sustained run together. It doesn’t mean we have to win at the weekend, but in the next 10 games, we don’t want five wins and five losses. We definitely can’t have five losses.

"It’s building and building and getting people back fit and as the relationships grow between the players, the supporters see that growing and confidence grows and performances improve.

"People in my position say they need time and it takes time, but it does. It’s a fact, but you need to win enough games to keep you in position to build relationships."

As it stands, the table looks very congested with just three points separating 11 teams from fifth-placed Town, downwards.

Today’s opponents are one place behind them, on goal difference and Duff – from his time at Cheltenham – is never one to disrespect ‘smaller’ clubs who have been in League One and certainly not Exeter, given their fine away statistics.

On the Grecians, who visit Town for the first time since February 2012, he added: "It’s tough coming from League Two to League One and they are a ‘smaller’ club. Exeter are well supported and fill their ground out every week, but it’s a small ground.

"They are competing against some big, big teams, but they have got their own philosophy and keep the ball and move it around and flip between formations.

