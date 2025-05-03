IT IS somewhat typical of Jonathan Hogg that on the ‘emotional’ occasion of his 410th and final game with Huddersfield Town, he is thinking about others.

Namely, his team-mates, with a fair number of players who are also out of contract also highly likely to be saying their goodbyes.

It may yet be farewell but not goodbye for club captain Hogg, 36, who is due to hold talks with owner Kevin Nagle next week, with the potential being for him to remain at the club in another capacity.

But today is about Hogg’s sign off as a player, with fans having been urged by the club to show their appreciation for the midfielder’s exemplary 12-year playing career with Town – the last remaining on-pitch link from the feted David Wagner era.

Huddersfield Town legend Jonathan Hogg. Photo: Tony Johnson.

On his send-off, he said: "I am glad and it’s a nice touch from the club, to be honest.

"There’s other lads in similar positions who have obviously not been here as long and gone through the rollercoaster I have, but who still don’t know what’s going on, so it could be their last game too. So we need to make the most of it.

"It’s been a massive part of my life and so have the fans, since I have been here, they have been great and some of the messages I have got when the announcement came out were quite touching, to be honest.”

Town are currently without a sporting director and full-time head coach and once those appointments are finalised, there still remains the potential for Hogg to have some sort of role with the club going forward.

Huddersfield Town club captain Jonathan Hogg celebrates at the final whistle after the Sky Bet League One match at Adams Park against Wycombe Wanderers in January. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

He added: "I am going to sit down and hopefully have a chat with the owner next week.

"He sent me a lovely message, which was really nice of him. We will have a chat and see where it lies.

"We’ll see what happens, I am not going to close any doors and say I am retired as I am not. If there’s an opportunity and I fancy it, I might go for it.

"I have had chats with people, but there’s still got to be a lot of change, there’s still no manager or sporting director, so it’s a bit open at the minute.