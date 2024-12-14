Huddersfield Town v Lincoln City: 'No excuses now' as Michael Duff hammers home a key message

FOR Michael Duff, the time for excuses is now over, quite simply.

Knocked out of the EFL Trophy at Bolton Wanderers in midweek, Huddersfield Town are now ‘all in’ in terms of what they hope will be a League One promotion campaign.

Cup business is finished for another season and while Duff’s Terriers side are in fine fettle on the league front, by way of a four-match winning sequence and nine-game unbeaten run, it hasn’t stopped the Town head coach from hammering home a key message to his players this week.

Duff said: "It does give you that clarity.

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff on the touchline versus Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I had a meeting with them about that. There’s no excuses now and outside noise and protecting anyone for this or that.

"Whatever team I pick now, I am picking the best team available. If you are not in the team, there’s a reason why you are not in the team - make sure you get in the team.

"There’s no managing minutes and if you are not fit, you are not playing. And there’s no ‘if you are carrying something, you might have to play.’

"The next five weeks will be tough, but I think mentality will get you through a lot of that. You look at the weather conditions at the minute and pitches are starting to turn. You are not going to get a lot of time to ‘prep’ and it’s (my instructions) coming in sideways anyway and they can’t hear you half of the time against the rain!”

Town are chasing an eighth successive home victory in all competitions this afternoon, but for Duff, regaining the full trust of supporters remains a work in progress.

His side are displaying a capacity for finding a way to win on home soil and he believes that things are travelling in the right direction with Town punters in that regard at least.

He continued: "All games are different. One criticism of the team is that we don’t sustain attacks long enough with a lot of attacks coming from a press, counter-press or a set-play. We understand we need to get into that top third and keep it in there for longer periods and build that momentum in a stadium.

"But I think the supporters get little messages and a ‘feel’ from people that we’re starting to look a bit more like a team and all we are trying to do is give them a team they are proud of.

"You are never going to get to where you want to straightaway, particularly if your relationship has been broken over the last two or three years for many different reasons.

"Hopefully, there’s a bit of trust coming, but we’re fully aware it's our onus to get them off their seats and when we do, they stay off their seats and keep the lads going."

Despite Town's commendable statistics of late, Duff is not getting ahead of himself either. It has never been his style; against a dangerous Lincoln side, it's a wise philosophy.

Duff said: "We want to win the first half on Saturday. We talk about it all the time. Don’t look too far down the line.