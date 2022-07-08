Police want to identify 14 Huddersfield Town fans, some of them fresh-faced and youthful looking, in connection with the disorder after the Terriers clash with Luton.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said detectives want to speak to the persons pictured in connection with incidents in which missiles were thrown.

Hatters gaffer boss Nathan Jones labelled the Huddersfield supporters an ‘absolute disgrace’ after large-scale disorder took place after semi-final second leg on May 16.

When a late Jordan Rhodes goal sealed a win for the hosts to put them through to Wembley, thousands of fans streamed on to the pitch.

A large number went over to taunt the travelling fans, while Luton players were accosted as they tried to leave the field.

So far two people have been identified and dealt with for the violent disorder incident.

One male has been arrested and charged for court, while a juvenile male was dealt with via the force's youth offending team.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who recognises any of the 14 males to contact them.

DCI Marie Bulmer said: “Active enquiries are continuing into this disorder incident and we are now in a position to release images of persons we want to identify in connection with what took place.

“Arrests have already been made and officers are committed to fully investigating offending which took place at the end of the fixture.”

Huddersfield were this week charged by the FA for failing to control their fans.

1. Baby-faced Many of the people look to be young men Photo Sales

2. Police Police want to identify these 14 people Photo Sales

3. Disorder There was widespread disorder after the match Photo Sales

4. Disgrace Hatters gaffer boss Nathan Jones labelled the Huddersfield supporters an ‘absolute disgrace’ Photo Sales