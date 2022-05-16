The Terriers set up the chance of reaching the Wembley final on May 29 with a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road but will need to be more positive on home turf.

The Hatters were much the better side in Friday’s first half even though the visitors scored first, through Danel Sinani, before Sonny Bradley equalised.

Huddersfield dominated the second-half possession without it translating into many shots at either end. That was fine away from home in a first leg, but they will need to make more of the running in West Yorkshire this evening.

WE GO AGAIN: Luton Town's Sonny Bradley (left) and Huddersfield Town's Pipa battle for the ball at Kenilworth Road Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Corberan felt his side were a bit inhibited in Friday’s disappointing first half, but perversely it caused them to give the ball away more easily.

“Sometimes when the emotion is too high you try to protect yourself, you take fewer risks and play more with your habits or do things which are more natural for you to make you feel more comfortable in the game,” he explained.

“But I think it’s a positive the team played a much better second half even though it’s not going to change the reality tonight because it will be a different game.

“I was pleased with the reaction in the second half and the personality the team showed.

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan - pictured at Kenilworth Road on Friday night. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

“We wanted to take the risk of playing out because some of their chances came when we were playing the ball long and the faster we got the ball away, the faster it was coming back. We have to improve on that.

“It’s going to be a different game because in the second half Luton changed to a 4-4-2 diamond to stop our four players in the middle and balance the situation more in the middle of the pitch. That’s why we need to be looking for a solution for what is probably going to happen.

“They have a mentality which means they can adapt to the different demands of the games so I think we’ll have to prepare in a different way.”

Duane Holmes also took positives from a second-half performance which saw him switch from inside-left to a deeper role in the right channel.

Huddersfield Town's Danel Sinani celebrates scoring his side's goal against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Friday night. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

“First half, I didn’t really get the chance to influence the game,” he said.

“The boss told me to play a bit deeper in the second half and get the ball and just run with it.

“It helped that they were getting tired, and we were moving the ball well with the four of us in the middle of the pitch. We were the ones pushing for the second goal.”

Huddersfield have developed as a team which can seamlessley adapt its tactics during and between games.

They kicked off in a 3-4-2-1 and switched to 3-5-2 but are just as comfortable with a back four. They should have the option of personnel changes too.

Levi Colwill was only on the bench having been ill earlier in the week and Sorba Thomas came off it in the 85th minute for his first football since injuring his knee at Middlesbrough over Easter. Luton only really looked vulnerable in the first 45 minutes when Huddersfield played passes behind them, so Thomas’s pace – perhaps as a centre-forward –could be useful at some stage.

“I am positive with the level of energy and activity and the speed I saw from him that he can play more minutes on Monday depending on the (state of the) game,” explained Corberan. “The option of extra-time can also affect how many minutes he can be on the pitch. It’s something we’ll have to evaluate.”

Jordan Rhodes came off the bench and playmaker Tino Anjorin, on loan from Chelsea, was unused. Huddersfield will assess right-back Ollie Turton who went off injured at half-time on Friday, to be replaced by Pipa.

Away goals will not count double in the tie, decided by extra-time and penalties if the sides cannot be seperated earlier.

The winners will face Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United, who meet at the City Ground tomorrow. The Blades trail 2-1.

Referee: P Bankes (Liverpool).