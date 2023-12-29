Huddersfield Town will need to be on their mettle in terms of defensive skills and particularly concentration on Friday against a Middlesbrough side who like to dominate matches, but gone are the days when defenders only had to look after one side of the game.

According to WhoScored.com, Middlesbrough are in the Championship's top ten for possession and shots on goal this season, Huddersfield in the bottom three, despite neither being there for results.

And with potentially their third starting goalkeeper in four games, with 23-year-old Jacob Chapman on standby for a first Championship start, it is important the defence does its job. Important, but not all-important.

"No matter what game there's always a time where each team has longer spells of possession," manager Darren Moore pointed out ahead of Friday's game in West Yorkshire.

"We went to Norwich last week and they started the game very strongly. After 10, 15 minutes we had a spell where we dominated the ball, the same when we went to Millwall.

"You always want more possession of the ball because you're dominating and controlling the game for longer but there are elements of the game where you can still control it off the ball and both are just as important.

"Sometimes you call for patience but in those moments you want to make sure your concentration levels are spot on."

Having played there himself, Moore is delighted to see the hunger his centre-backs in particular have for keeping the ball out of the net but stressed they must contribute in possession far more than he was expected to.

DEMANDS: Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore

"They all get on really well with each other, they've got a wonderful camaraderie and a spirit and a togetherness and they're honest," he said. "They're self-critical when they don't get it right and they give each other wonderful praise when they do help each other, which is a really good quality.

"As a former centre-back it's great to see that.

"They push each other, which is another important thing for them in terms of their progression.

"The way the game is today you can't just be a one-trick pony in terms of being an out-and-out defender. The demands on it now are to be good with the ball at your feet even though you want defenders to defend first and foremost.

PASS MASTERS: Middlesbrough like to dominate possession

"When they've got the ball at their feet with time and space they've got to use that ball really well. It's another area of the game that's changed drastically over the years in terms of what's demanded of the players.

"As a manager, understanding how the game's evolved since I was playing, there is a different mindset and it's about being influential with the ball and still being influential off it. Both sides of the game are so important, I don't think you can be one-dimensional.

"That applies to the team as a whole."

First-choice goalkeeper Lee Nicholls misses the game after suffering his second concussion of the season at Millwall. Chris Maxwell replaced him but is now a doubt after being forced off injured in the first half of the 3-0 Boxing Day win over Blackburn Rovers. Chapman came off the bench to replace him.

INJURY CONCERN: Huddersfield goalkeeper Chris Maxwell

His only previous league experience came in two games on loan at League Two Salford City but Moore was impressed how Huddersfield's "togetherness" made his job easier.

"Credit to Jacob and how he came in and performed," said Moore. "The biggest word I can use is he kept it solid and clean and didn't risk anything coming in at that difficult time but it showcased why he's been on the bench and how he's been training and performing.

"For one so young to come in at that time and have those concentration levels and contribute to the team was tremendous, really.

"Maxi (Maxwell) giving him a hug (as he came on), Misch (Michal Helik) welcoming him onto the pitch galvanised the crowd because the supporters understood it as well. If I used one word to encapsulate that one moment, it's togetherness on the pitch and in the stands and I thank them all for it.

"It certainly drove the team on and when Huddersfield Town fans are in full voice they're like the 12th man. It was a difficult situation made a lot easier."

Huddersfield hope to have Ben Jackson back from illness, but will definitely be without forward Danny Ward once more, after he picked up an Achilles injury in the run-up to Christmas.

The Terriers' only consecutive wins this season were a fortnight apart in September but the manner of only their third victory under Moore should do wonders for their confidence.

"Any win, whether it be home or away at this level, is greatly appreciated because we know the competition's fierce," said the manager. "We're never deluded about that.