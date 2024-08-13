Huddersfield Town v Morecambe: New signing reveals inspiration from West Ham and ex-Liverpool striker

Huddersfield Town v MorecambeAS A young player at a Premier League club, Callum Marshall would be forgiven for feeling a bit daunted when rubbing shoulders with some famous names.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the event, Huddersfield Town’s latest signing was made to feel comfortable when training with the first-team at parent club West Ham - with help from one particular established first-teamer who operates in his position being something he is particularly grateful for.

That player was ex-England international Danny Ings, who has also represented the likes of Liverpool and Aston Villa in a strong career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall, who could make his debut on Tuesday after joining on a season-long loan, said: “Danny Ings, especially on the pre-season camps, would always be encouraging me if I’ve missed a shot or whatever.

Latest Huddersfield Town signing Callum Marshall. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

"He knows what my finishing is like and he’d just say ‘Just focus on the next one and don’t get hung up on your last miss.’ He is a great finisher and in training, he was someone I was looking up to.

"Mark Noble is still working around the club and I am always talking to him and he texted me when I came up here and wished me all the best and said if I needed anything to just let him know. There’s always people in and around West Ham looking out for me."

Marshall also has someone looking out for him at Huddersfield in good friend and fellow Northern Ireland international Brodie Spencer, with the pair likely to be seeing a fair bit of each other in 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall, 19, added: “I am not driving at the minute and stuff and after the game on Saturday, he brought me back to the hotel.

"We have spoken that we might live together. I have known him for years and it’s good to have someone to be comfortable around from the start and not have to break the ice or anything. I lived with him for a year (before) and I have known him since I was 14.”

The teenager spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom, but struggled for opportunities and says that joining a club for a whole campaign, as opposed to part of it, should make the transition easier.

He continued: "I always knew that it was going to be a strong possibility. I still did my pre-season at West Ham and they have a new manager now. I was seeing how things went there and they have made a lot of signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I think it was the best thing for me to go out on loan and hopefully, it will pay off.

"I was coming in from the (under) 18s and they were doing really well at West Brom and it was hard to get into the team.

"Obviously, it will be hard to keep in the team here as well. But because I am coming in from the start, we’re all on a clean slate and I can work my way into the team early enough.”

Boss Michael Duff has confirmed that Town remain in the market for another striker after signing Marshall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad