Huddersfield Town v Norwich City: Gut instinct tells Ben Wiles he has found a home from home

Ben Wiles has made a big decision leaving the only professional football club he has ever known, but his gut tells the midfielder swapping Rotherham United for Huddersfield Town will be a case of right time, right place.

The 24-year-old went from South Yorkshire to West on Friday for what his new club called a "significant investment", and could make his debut at home to Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday.

Wiles admits leaving the Millers was not easy, but hopes he has found some kindred spirits.

EYE FOR GOAL: Ben Wiles celebrates a famous Rotherham United goal at the home of Sheffield United

"It's different coming from a club I've been at all my life and being at a different team," he told his new club's You Tube channel. "Regardless of what team it's always going to sound different but I'm excited and looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"Moving from somewhere I grew up, I don't think it's going to be easy for anyone, never mind someone in the job we're in.

"But I just knew it was the right time. I just had this gut instinct, I just knew it was something I was ready for.

"I absolutely loved my time there and I couldn't thank them enough for everything they've done but I just knew it was time to move on.

"When Huddersfield came up, what better club? It's such a relatable club to Rotherham in terms of being a family club, it looks like a fantastic set-up."

Former team-mates Scott High and Rarmani Edmonds-Green are waiting for him but the real draw was in the dugout.

"I've always wanted to play under Neil Warnock, the stories we've had, the videos that have come out," said Wiles. "He just made me feel welcome.

"He joked about not having heard that accent in a while.

"The way the club's going and the plans in place, it's an exciting opportunity."

Wiles' Rotherham highlights included scoring at Wembley and a winner at Bramall Lane and he should help make light of the problem Town have had in recent years in scoring goals from centre-forward – something they are hoping to address with a signing to add to loanee Delano Burgzorg.

Rhodes' loan to League One Blackpool will take him to the end of his Huddersfield contract.