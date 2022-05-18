The Terriers beat Luton Town 2-1 on aggregate to book their spot in the final while Forest defeated Sheffield United on penalties after a dramatic tie which finished 3-3 on aggregate after 210 minutes of action.

Ahead of the play-off final, here's all the information you need.

When is it?

The final will take place at Wembley on Sunday, May 29. Kick-off is scheduled for 4.30pm.

Is it on TV?

Sky Sports are set to broadcast the game. It is likely to be on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football but that is not yet confirmed.

Is there a stream?

WEMBLEY WAY: Huddersfield players celebrate their vital goal against Luton Town on Monday night. Picture: Getty Images.

The fixture can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.99.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

When are tickets available?

Huddersfield Town have been allocated 36,486 tickets for the East End of Wembley Stadium. Prices range from £98 to £36 for adults, £73.50 to £27 for ages 17-21 and from £49 to £18 for concessions.

Due to the large volume of tickets needed to be sold and dispatched in such a short space of time, the club will be selling their allocation via Ticketmaster. No tickets will available to purchase at the club's ticket office and fans should purchase them at www.eticketing.co.uk/huddersfieldtown.

Season ticket holders can purchase tickets from 12pm on Wednesday, May 18, with a maximum of six tickets per season card holder.