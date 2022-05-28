Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest: Team news, opposition key man, talking point and last meeting

Forest are the favourites to claim victory while the Terriers will have plenty of confidence after finishing above Steve Cooper's side the table.
Huddersfield beat Luton in their play-off semi-final while Forest claimed a penalty shootout win over Sheffield United.
Ahead of a mammoth fixture at Wembley, chief football writer Stuart Rayner runs through the key information you need.
Kick-off - 4.30pm
Venue - Wembley
Team news - Huddersfield have a full squad to choose from, although Matty Pearson's nine matches out with a knee problem might stop them selecting their absolute best XI. With Danny Ward recovered from his semi-final injury and Sorba Thomas having had another 12 days to build his fitness, there are plenty of tough choices to make.
Opposition key man - Brice Samba: Given the Terriers' track record in the play-offs, a penalty shoot-out cannot be discounted and Samba saved three kicks as Forest got past Sheffield United in the semi-finals. His shot-stopping skills go beyond penalties, though.
Talking point - Beyond these parts all the attention will be on Forest, but Huddersfield know what it is like to win play-off finals by topping up their talent with Terrier spirit, whereas the weight of expectation will be heavy on opponents who have never played in one of these games. Can it tip the balance Town's way?
Read More
Last six games - Huddersfield Town WDWWWW; Nottingham Forest LWDLWW
Referee - J Moss (Leeds)
Last time - Nottingham Forest 2 Huddersfield Town 1, March 7, 2022, FA Cup: The sides have met three times this season and Forest have probably been the better team in all of them, yet the Terriers won the league game at the City Ground. This cup meeting, though, was a rare occasion of Carlos Corberan getting his tactics wrong.