Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest: Team news, opposition key man, talking point and last meeting

Forest are the favourites to claim victory while the Terriers will have plenty of confidence after finishing above Steve Cooper's side the table.

Huddersfield beat Luton in their play-off semi-final while Forest claimed a penalty shootout win over Sheffield United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of a mammoth fixture at Wembley, chief football writer Stuart Rayner runs through the key information you need.

Kick-off - 4.30pm

Venue - Wembley

Team news - Huddersfield have a full squad to choose from, although Matty Pearson's nine matches out with a knee problem might stop them selecting their absolute best XI. With Danny Ward recovered from his semi-final injury and Sorba Thomas having had another 12 days to build his fitness, there are plenty of tough choices to make.

Opposition key man - Brice Samba: Given the Terriers' track record in the play-offs, a penalty shoot-out cannot be discounted and Samba saved three kicks as Forest got past Sheffield United in the semi-finals. His shot-stopping skills go beyond penalties, though.

FAMILIAR FOES: Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town have met three times already this season. Picture: Getty Images.

Talking point - Beyond these parts all the attention will be on Forest, but Huddersfield know what it is like to win play-off finals by topping up their talent with Terrier spirit, whereas the weight of expectation will be heavy on opponents who have never played in one of these games. Can it tip the balance Town's way?

Last six games - Huddersfield Town WDWWWW; Nottingham Forest LWDLWW

Referee - J Moss (Leeds)