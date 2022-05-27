The Terriers finished third in the Championship after 46 games and beat Luton Town 2-1 on aggregate in their play-off semi-final to secure their place at Wembley.

Forest finish fourth and claimed their place in the final after a dramatic semi-final win over Sheffield United. The sides had finished level at 3-3 after 210 minutes, with Steve Cooper's side advancing on penalties.

Ahead of the contest, here's what you need to know to keep up with the action.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event will be hosting the action. Coverage will start from 3.30pm on Sky Sports Football and from 4pm on Main Event - the fixture is scheduled to kick off at 4.30pm.

Is there a stream?

The fixtures can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.99.

PROMOTION AIMS: For Huddersfield Town. Picture: Getty Images.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

Team news

Carlos Corberan says Huddersfield will have a full squad to choose from for Sunday's Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Centre-back Matty Pearson is not fully fit having been injured since mid-March but but such is his quality and his mentality, he will come into the Spaniard's thinking.

Danny Ward has recovered from an injury in the second leg of the semi-final against Luton Town.