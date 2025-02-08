Huddersfield Town v Reading DION Charles and Joe Taylor arrived at Huddersfield Town with a fair bit of fanfare last month.

For differing reasons, it’s been a tough start to their Terriers careers, with the latter currently sidelined with a pretty untimely hamstring injury.

Charles has started all the four games he has been involved in thus far, but has failed to break his duck yet after his move from Bolton Wanderers.

Head coach Michael Duff has detected reasons for that, which aren’t of the forward’s making, in fairness.

Dion Charles. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Equally, he has dispensed with some advice to the 29-year-old.

Duff said: "We’ve had a conversation this week - it (the message) is ‘don’t go chasing it. We’ve not helped him. We have gone from creating the most chances in the league to hardly creating a chance in the last week for different reasons.

"He’s a centre forward and wants to do well. There’s a real hunger and his appetite is there.

"Sometimes, he is doing the ‘second’ thing first; rather than taking the ball in, setting it and passing it, he’s looking at setting to get off to make a run.

Huddersfield Town deadline-day signing Tawanda Chirewa. Picture courtesy of HTAFC

"We’ve just tried to calm him down. He’s not become a bad player in a few weeks. He’s a good player and proven.

"We need to find out what his strengths are in terms of movements and (it’s) relationship building.

"We haven’t helped him settle in as he’s walked into a team who have been doing well, but had a difficult couple of weeks. He’s part of that, but it’s not on him, but us.”

The absence of Taylor, Rhys Healey and Danny Ward leaves Town short of numbers in the final third today, with misfiring forward Bojan Radulovic having also moved out on loan.

Josh Koroma is back in the fray after not being risked last weekend, while deadline-day signing Tawanda Chirewa - who can play in a variety of forward positions - is also in the mix.

On the Wolves loanee, Duff added: "He is just a little bit different.

"He will get bums off seats and drive people mad at times as well. But he is young, with good quality and energetic and wants to be here.

"Hopefully, he can add to the top part of the pitch with the bodies we have got out in terms of creativity, pace and power - people like Ruben (Roosken), Mickel (Miller) and Kas (David Kasumu), who has got real good physicality and can go past players in different areas of the pitch.