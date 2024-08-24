A BUDDING barista, Lasse Sorensen has looked full of beans at the start of his journey at Huddersfield Town.

The coffee lover’s express opening has been one of the undoubted highlights of the Terriers’ uplifting first few weeks of August.

Four assists have already arrived from the right wing-back position and given the early evidence, the Dane already looks to be on his way to becoming a crowd favourite since becoming Michael Duff’s first signing, from Lincoln City, in mid-June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early days it may be, but it’s safe to say he has the look of a quintessential Duff signing; athletic, low-maintenance, humble, happy to be here and a good person.

Huddersfield Town's Lasse Sorensen shows his athleticism in the recent Carabao Cup tie against Morecambe at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Away from the pitch, Sorensen, a self-deprecating character, is not the sort that managers have to worry about as well.

He goes so far as to describe himself as ‘boring.’ Scratch underneath the surface and he is pretty resourceful in truth.

Last summer, he hit the books to complete the equivalent of an A level in Danish literature and a visit to a roastery in Lincoln last year sparked an interest in coffee-making, which is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I am a very boring person, so when I go home, I have a lot of time to myself. I like to go for walks and just take time with the family and girlfriend. Boring stuff, really.

"Sometimes, to switch off your mind from football, you need to do something a bit different.

"I am a bit of a coffee fanatic. That’s a big hobby of mine, so I like to do a bit of that.

"I try with different beans and all sorts."

On the football pitch and at work, staying grounded is also something that comes naturally to Sorensen, who is working his way back up after leaving Stoke City - he joined them as a 16-year-old when they were in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early bouquets have arrived from supporters. But for Sorensen, who has come to Town with a clear mission to reach the Championship - having just missed out on the play-offs at Lincoln last season - it’s all about the long game.

It’s the sort of mindset that his manager would approve of.

"Of course, you want to come in and show what you believe you can do,” he added.

"But at the end of the day, it’s a long season, with a lot of games coming up and we need to win a lot of games.

"We want to do that and I need to keep it going and be consistent. Because it’s no good if you start playing badly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Active and bright off the pitch, Sorensen has shown himself to be smart and adaptable on it after successfully converting from a right-sided midfielder to a right wing-back under the tutelage of Michael Skubala at Lincoln last term.

The Dane’s boundless energy, football intelligence and willingness to learn made the positional switch pretty seamless in truth and he looks to be one of the first picks on the teamsheet in Duff’s 3-5-2 formation.

In terms of distance covered on the pitch, Sorensen’s numbers will look as eye-catching as his assists count.

Duff and his management team are the sort who strive for more. Since the start of pre-season, they had been ‘on the case’ of Town’s players, in a good way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some early fruits for the players’ labours have already arrived by way of three wins out of three in all competitions so far. It’s a start, but nothing else.

Sorensen added: "We’ve got a lot of people in the background in the staff and they are really on top of that (fitness levels and numbers) and know what we need to do and what not.

"They are keeping an eye on me and everyone else, so there’s no corner we can cut. Not that we would do that anyway. But there’s no opportunity for that."

Duff’s great mantra is that Saturday’s should take care of themselves and are ‘a window into your working week’, as he puts it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It succinctly conveys his importance in players giving their all in the workplace throughout the working week - in every minute, in every session.

For the 46-year-old, professionals who coast and let their standards dip are simply not for him.

On that count, Duff has a willing listener in Sorensen. A number of others too, given his side’s strong and consistent start to the season.

The signs are that a proper culture is starting to emerge again at Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sorensen continued: "He’s really good. Honestly, from the first day he came in, we know exactly what he’s wanted.

"Not just on the pitch, but on a professional type of level in terms of every day and I think that has really set the tone for the season.