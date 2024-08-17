Huddersfield Town v Stevenage: 'Moany' Michael Duff will never get 'drunk' on success

IT takes a lot to totally satisfy Michael Duff. A lot.

When it comes to dishing out compliments, the Huddersfield Town head coach can never be accused of getting too giddy.

His players will have quickly picked up on that fact, especially this week. This of all weeks.

The fact that his Terriers side have won their first two matches of the 2024-25 is not lost upon him, for sure.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

You have to go back almost 12 months to last September for the previous time that happened at the club.

Ahead of his first home league game in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium against visiting Stevenage, Duff is only looking forward.

Amid the all 'shiny and new’ season, the ultra-grounded 46-year-old is never one to be ‘drunk on success’ as he puts it.

The tone of his sentiments will have conveyed that to his players in no uncertain terms.

In self-deprecating fashion, Duff, who has no fresh injury issues this week, said: “Hopefully they will get to know that I have quite a moany voice. Even when I am saying well done, it sounds like I am moaning…

"The players are aware of that as well. I think there’s a lot of potential in the group, but I don’t want them to get drunk on a little bit of success.

"I don’t know when the last time we won back to back (games) as a football club is.

"I spoke to one of the Morecambe player who I worked with as a young lad at Burnley and he said: ‘The gaffer has said you are a Championship team in League One’ and he had us ready.

"We have to accept that responsibility and pressure as teams are going to come here and go: ‘these aren’t bad.’

"It doesn’t just happen and while it was nice to see smiles on faces and positive energy around the place, don’t rest on your laurels. It’s two games in and we want 50 or 60 games in a season."

One thing that Duff will be pleased about is the options currently at his disposal.

Progression was the name of the game in the midweek cup tie, but Duff wanted and expected more and got more. He wanted problems.

A host of players including the likes of Herbie Kane, Callum Marshall and Jaheim Headley give him a firm nudge in their first starts of the season.

In the games and weeks ahead, Duff is not just hankering for more of the same in terms of selection dilemmas, but demanding of that very fact.

The former Barnsley and Swansea chief, whose side produced a consummate away day to triumph 2-0 at Peterborough United last weekend, continued: “I could pick any 11 on Saturday and people wouldn’t go: ‘I think he’s lost his mind.’

"They might think that at some point in the season, I’m sure they will…But that’s what we want; competition.

"There will be injuries, suspensions and loss of form. It’s all shiny and new at the minute and rosy.

"It won’t be like that all season, but match-days are a window into your working week and supporters will hopefully be seeing some of the work being done in the week.