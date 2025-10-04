Huddersfield Town v Stockport County: Lee Grant on 'good signs' regarding one key aspect for Terriers

THE ten-game mark in a season is a useful barometer for managers to assess just where their sides are at.

The grade that Lee Grant would choose to give his Huddersfield Town players so far is probably around a 'B'; pretty good in the round, but with room for improvement, for sure.

One particular area should have yielded a tick, even if that could be even better as well.

In terms of defensive numbers, Town have conceded 11 goals in their 10 league matches so far, which is a more than respectable figure, even if a cluster of first-half concessions at Blackpool, Barnsley and Bradford City blot the early-season report card a fair bit.

Importantly, context is kind to Town's class of 2025-26, who have recorded six clean sheets thus far.

In marked contrast, the Terriers failed to record one shut-out and shipped a hefty 21 goals in their final 10 league games of last season.

A new-look backline is performing considerably better, at least and Grant sees another reason for succour regarding his side's rearguard statistics.

Grant, whose side's concession of three goals in the second half of league matches is currently the joint-best record in the division, said: "We've done that with everybody; two goalkeepers, four centre-halves and four full-backs.

"In fact, it's more than four as Mickel Miller has played at full-back as well. So we have done it with three on the left and two on the right (full-backs).

"That's not bad. It's still disappointing we haven't kept 10 clean sheets, but that's the greedy side of it. We should strive for that.

"But we also know that when things go against us in moments, we've got to be ready to win a game still, fight and do what is needed. There's good signs, that's for sure."

With the Terriers' trip to Luton Town called off next weekend, the fixture itinerary means that three of their next four league games are scheduled to be at the Accu Stadium, where they remain unbeaten so far in five outings this term.

It represents a window of opportunity for Grant's side, whose home numbers are currently bettered only by Bradford City at third-tier level.

Aa far as Grant is concerned, it is performances which will always take precedence for him, with it being his view that positive results are the natural by-product if his side are performing well.

Grant, whose side are four points better off after the opening 10 matches of the current season than Town were at the corresponding stage last autumn, commented: "It's important for everyone to string results together and performances, more importantly.

"The team don't hear me speak about results very often, in fact never, because performance has to be there, the level, intent, energy and physical output.

"When they are there - and I have shown the group this as well - we win and the result takes care of itself. That's where the focus has to be.