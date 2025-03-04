Huddersfield Town v Wrexham: Michael Duff empowering players on and off the pitch

BACK in the day, legendary former Liverpool manager and one-time Huddersfield Town chief Bill Shankly was notoriously impatient with - and willing to cold-shoulder - injured players.

Town’s latest boss in Michael Duff is a bit more sympathetic. The club’s treatment room has had consistently high numbers for virtually the whole of a 2024-25 season when disruption has never been far away.

A number of players will again sit out Tuesday night’s key encounter with Wrexham. But they have been kept involved with the group, according to Duff, certainly on an emotional level, and remain part of the journey.

Duff’s fifth-placed side are winless in six matches on home soil and have not scored at the John Smith’s Stadium since December 29.

Pointing the way: Tawanda Chiwera and Huddersfield Town are looking up against after Saturday's win at Stevenage (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

But he said: “Footballers just want to play football and it’s our job to support them as well and it’s a different type of work and sometimes, you give them little projects to do and tasks such as ‘how is the centre forward doing’, ‘how do you think his game relates to yours.’

"It’s little tasks to keep motivating them and keep them active. Because ultimately, we will all either get promoted or not.

"They are all here and played a part and everyone in the squad has had an opportunity.

“There’s different ways to lead. You can be the best player in training every day and not say a word.

Huddersfield's head coach Michael Duff. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“Players pick up on that.

"You obviously have your old-school warrior types like Matty Pearson and Hoggy (Jonathan Hogg), but there are other ways to do it.

“Just encouraging one of your mates and they all have their own little groups. We have had a couple of analysis sessions where the players have delivered to us, to take them out of their comfort zone rather than them just sitting there and us pontificating in front of a screen.

“It’s hard to get them to talk sometimes, but they all have a role to play, whether they are in the team or not.

“Rhys Healey and Danny Ward have a role to play. They are part of the squad and just because they are injured and unavailable doesn’t mean they are less important to us.”

So far this season, only one player - midfielder Ben Wiles - has started over 30 league games, which provides a hint at the selection problems Duff has encountered this term and the fact that he has been unable to field a settled side for the lion's share of the campaign.

Town have used 31 players during the League One season up to press.

Duff added: “I don’t think there’s one player here who hasn’t played any minutes. It’s a collective. It’s not about egos and 11 on the pitch.

"When you make that sub it’s not about ‘me and you’. It’s that common goal, they know what it is, but talk is cheap.”

Town can break the sixty-point barrier with victory tonight and also move within a point of a Wrexham side who are experiencing a mini-blip in terms of results.