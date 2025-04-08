Huddersfield Town v Wycombe Wanderers: Crunch game for Jon Worthington and Terriers' promotion aspirations

THE fact that Huddersfield Town have just won successive home games for the first time in four months is something that might have escaped the attention of several observers.

Just don’t expect interim head coach Jon Worthington to be one of them.

Prior to Saturday, you had to go back to the start of December for the previous occasion that Town had triumphed in consecutive matches at the John Smith's Stadium and it helps to explain why their precious 2-1 victory over Mansfield felt so relieving.

Despite a golden first game back in temporary charge yielding a spectacular 5-1 romp against sorry Crawley on home soil on March 15, memories of that had been soon erased by rough away losses at Lincoln and especially Charlton.

Huddersfield Town interim manager Jon Worthington. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

By the time Town took the field on Saturday, that aforementioned day felt like a long time ago.

Now, they have just three days between home games ahead of the arrival of Wycombe, who need three points to revive their hopes of overhauling Wrexham for the second automatic promotion slot behind Birmingham City, who will be promoted on Tuesday evening if the Chairboys lose in West Yorkshire.

Back in January when these sides met in Buckinghamshire, a 1-0 win emboldened Town’s top-two hopes. Unfortunately, their form has nosedived since and their realistic ambitions now largely revolve around finishing in the final play-off spot.

It helps to convey why Saturday felt important.

Huddersfield Town's Aden Flint chased down by Stags' Keanu Baccus. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Worthington, pictured, said: “In hindsight, after the last home game against Crawley, at the time, we thought ‘yes, there might be benefits from it (not playing in international break).’

“Actually, I think you just want the next game to come as quickly as possible.

“Now that (Mansfield) game has gone and I am already focusing on Wycombe on Tuesday.

“There's no hiding away from the fact we let the fans down at Charlton, definitely.

“So I was pleased we got a home win with them behind us as they have a massive part to play to help us through.”

Some key moments late on saw Town get over the line versus Mansfield, while the sight of fit-again winger Mickel Miller back on deck for the first time since the end of autumn felt significant.

Miller inspired the hosts, while a couple of precious morsels of quality from Ben Wiles and Ruben Roosken also lifted spirits and confidence levels.

Worthington added: “That’s the belief and I will keep backing, pushing and driving them as much as I can do. They are doing the same on the pitch as well and I was delighted for them.

"That's when those types of players need to turn up and need to do things.