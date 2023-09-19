HUDDERSFIELD TOWN chief executive officer Jake Edwards says that the club plan to announce Neil Warnock's successor by the ‘end of the week’ - after lining up his replacement.

Warnock, who signed a one-year deal in June after orchestrating the club's remarkable 'Great Escape' from Championship relegation last season, will take charge for the final time in Wednesday night's home game with Stoke City - when he will say his goodbyes to supporters.

The Yorkshireman was informed after Town's win at West Brom - just before the last international break - that the club were preparing to make a change.

Despite being 'gobsmacked' when initially told that the news, Warnock insists he has no axe to grind, having been mindful that his role was to help Town's new owners throughout a transitional period when he agreed to stay on for an additional 12 months.

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock and assistant Ronnie Jepson, who will be leaving the club after Wednesday's home game with Stoke City. Picture: PA.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore and ex-Luton Town chief Nathan Jones have been touted as contenders, alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney, Anthony Barry, Craig Bellamy and ex-Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder.

Edwards said: "When Neil agreed to stay on, it was always a short-term engagement. We've had a very open and honest dialogue the whole time as to when that decision would have to be made.

"We wanted to make a decision from a position of strength, which is unusual for most clubs.

"It's the most important decision we are going to make and we didn't want to do it from a position of weakness when you are at the bottom of the league and players are demoralised and then often you make the wrong decision.

"Making the decision from a position of strength when everything is stable and the right candidate becomes available and the pieces come together; then you have to make that decision.

"I know Neil has poured his heart and soul into it and even though there was a runway that he would absolutely want to continue - and that's why he's a winner - (but) the club felt this was a decision we had to make for the timing and the pieces came together now.

"We plan to announce the successor by the end of the week.

"Fans will be sad at losing a legend, not just after last season's heroics, but his previous term at the club. But I also feel that the fans deserve and want to know that their club has a plan to get back to the Premier League and is working on that and are putting some deep thoughts into it."

Warnock turns 75 in December, but he insists that he has no intention to retire from management, with his successful spell at Town having energised him and whet his appetite for more, if anything.

The former Leeds United, Sheffield United, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough manager said: "It's sadness, but also excitement (for the future). I have perked up and the amount of excitement I have had (at Huddersfield), I cannot begin to tell you.

"When I see what can be done in such a short space of time, it does whet my appetite. I definitely have not retired and I am sure there will be a job somewhere.

"I don't really want to do much until after Christmas. I want to enjoy myself and let everyone else struggle! I'm sure there will be an opportunity. I am not going out to the pastures just yet.”

