Barnsley FC: ‘We can now concentrate completely on the Championship’

Huddersfield Town's Duane Holmes celebrateshis goal against Barnsley. Picture: Simon Hulme

Duane Holmes put the Terriers in front in the 19th minute with a composed finish following Josh Koroma’s knockdown. But the Reds were left frustrated after Michal Helik had a goal ruled out in stoppage time for a foul in the build-up.

Town’s reward is a fifth-round trip to Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have had an equaliser disallowed for the second game in a row,” Asbaghi said.

“I don’t know if it was a foul, but these things are not so easy for the referees to decide. People have VAR and still cannot decide if a goal is a goal or not, so I am not going to blame the officials.

“I cannot say if it should have been a goal or not.

“It is unfortunate for us that the decisions are going against us and not with us. It is margins going against a team that does not have the best of confidence right now.

“We just have to keep working hard so the margins go our way. We have to create our own luck.

“I felt we created enough good chances, but we have to be better in those situations.

“We have to keep creating chances, when you start scoring goals then you will not miss as much in future. We can now concentrate completely on the Championship. There is no game where we feel that we cannot get at least a point or a win.”

Danny Schofield, speaking to the media in the absence of Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan who was missing for personal reasons, praised the Terriers’ strong defensive display in seeing out the game.

“Barnsley had chances and got a lot of balls in our box but we defended the box well,” he said.

“When you go 1-0 up the dynamics change. We try not to change what we are doing or sit deep to protect the lead.

“Barnsley had a lot of the ball but they didn’t really hurt us, we defended strongly.”

Middlesbrough’s reward for knocking out Manchester United on Friday night is a home tie against Tottenham.