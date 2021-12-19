Carlos Corberan hails Huddersfield Town’s ‘character’ in key victory

IN THE THICK OF IT: Hudderfield Town’s Danny Ward missed a penalty at Bristol City but then scored in the second half. Picture: John Early/Getty Images.

Andreas Weimann gave City the perfect start, tapping into an empty net from Antoine Semenyo’s low cross inside two minutes.

Three minutes later City goalkeeper Dan Bentley saved a Danny Ward spot-kick after Zak Vyner fouled Lewis O’Brien inside the box. The visitors struck blows either side of half-time, Duane Holmes getting the equaliser in the 41st minute and Daniel Sinani firing them in front a minute after the break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ward made it 3-1 after 55 minutes, heading in a deflected cross from Sorba Thomas. And it was not until the death that Weimann added a second for the hosts after the game had been held up by crowd trouble when missiles were thrown onto the pitch as Town prepared to take a corner.

HIGH PRAISE: Boss Carlos Corberan felt his Huddersfield Town side showed real character at Bristol City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“It was a performance of great character,” said Corberan. “We could have been badly affected by conceding an early goal and missing a penalty.

“Instead, we responded positively to get a really important result, not least because it was away from home.

“It was good for Danny Ward to score after having his penalty saved and the character of the whole team was challenged by the way we started the game.

“We hadn’t won away for a while and the dynamic of the team is suddenly different as a result of this victory.

“It was achieved by overcoming the difficulties we faced at the start. You either do that or let those difficulties knock you down.

“We needed to reverse the dynamic of our recent form and that is another reason why the result is so important.”

Bristol City issued a statement following the disturbances in the crowd during the second half.

Referee Dean Whitestone signalled both teams to go to their respective dug-outs after missiles were thrown and the action was held up for around five minutes.

The statement read: “Bristol City condemns the behaviour that led to a stoppage in play.

“An individual was immediately ejected and handed over to police following the incident, in which objects were thrown at a Huddersfield player. Such behaviour is unacceptable and will be dealt with in the strongest manner.”

Corberan added: “The referee told us he had stopped the game for the safety of the players.