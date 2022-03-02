Huddersfield Town will take inspiration from Middlesbrough’s win over Tottenham.

Middlesbrough enjoyed a brilliant 1-0 extra-time win over Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup yesterday.

Chris Wilder’s side have now knocked out both Manchester United and Spurs and will be confident of a much longer cup run.

Huddersfield Town should take inspiration from their success as, like Boro, they are enjoying some excellent form.

The Terriers have already knocked out Premier League side Burnley in the third round and are yet to face another top tier side.

However, if they are to beat Nottingham Forest on Monday night then Carlos Corberan’s men will be confident they can take on anyone.

With Huddersfield unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions they will certainly know how to strike fear into any opponent.

