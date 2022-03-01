Huddersfield Town made it 17 unbeaten at the weekend.
The Terriers claimed all three points at Birmingham City thanks to first half goals from Levi Colwill and Lewis O’Brien.
The win now takes them to third in the Championship and also continues their run undefeated since a 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough in November.
Carlos Corberan’s side will now host Peterborough United on Friday evening, before travelling to Nottingham Forest for Monday’s FA Cup tie.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Ex-Boro striker joins MLS
Watford striker Ashley Fletcher has joined New York Red Bulls on loan with an option to buy. The move comes just seven months after the 26-year-old left Middlesbrough on a free. (Watford FC)
2. Baggies suffer blow in pursuit of ex-Hull star
West Brom are interested in signing Al-Ahli and ex-Hull City midfielder Mo Diame, however it has now been reported that the 34-year-old may struggle to gain a work permit thanks to the changing of rules following Brexit. (The Sun)
3. QPR sign ex-Arsenal youngster
QPR have confirmed the signing of free agent Stan Flaherty. The 20-year-old midfielder has been without a club since his departure from Newcastle United. (Football League World)
4. Fulham linked with ex-Liverpool striker
Fulham are reportedly eyeing a move for former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli. The 31-year-old has scored 10 league goals with Turkish club Adana Demirsport this season. (The 72)