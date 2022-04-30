Harry Toffolo and Tino Anjorin maintain Huddersfield Town’s play-off momentum at Coventry City

Harry Toffolo curled the ball home on the stroke of half-time to put the Terriers ahead while substitute Tino Anjorin doubled the advantage from the penalty spot with his first Huddersfield goal after Lewis O’Brien was fouled by Ben Wilson.

Viktor Gyokeres pulled a consolation goal back in stoppage-time as Huddersfield confirmed a top-four finish.

“This was a win in a very tough game,” said Corberan. “I am satisfied because the team got the three points, which was our target.

Time to celebrate: Huddersfield Town fans celebrate with the travelling fans after securing a 2-1 win over Coventry in their final away game of the Championship’s regular season. (Picture: Nigel French/PA)

“Arriving at the end of the season winning games is always important to me.

“To be in the play-offs is excellent. I know how much our fans have suffered in the last few years and having the chance to make them proud is a special feeling for me.

“We still have one game left and we will prepare for the Bristol City game looking to get another three points. That’s the best way to prepare for what’s coming.

“Fortunately the next game is not going to be the last home game of the season, so it’s positive to finish the season with more games to play.

Huddersfield Town's Scott High (left) and Coventry City's Jamie Allen (Picture: PA)

“It means we’ve done positive things and we can use Bristol now to prepare for the play-offs.”

Gustavo Hamer had a strike blocked for a corner as City pressed for the opener, but they were hit with a sucker punch when Toffolo curled in a beauty from just outside the box to put Huddersfield ahead.

The advantage could have been even greater in stoppage time, but Duane Holmes could only find the side netting after going around the goalkeeper.

Jordan Rhodes missed a glorious chance to double the visitors’ lead when he fired wide from six yards out and City’s Callum O’Hare had a shot saved by Championship goalkeeper of the year Lee Nicholls just after the hour mark, before Anjorin settled any Town nerves from the spot.

“It took us 20 minutes or so to get to grips with Coventry, but after we went to more of a 3-5-2 it helped us,” said Corberan.

“The goal of Harry Toffolo was magic – it’s not normal to see goals like that from players who play in his position.

“It’s a special moment for him and a consequence of his performances.

“It helped increase the confidence that we could win the game.

“We showed good personality in the attack and we were strong in defence.”

Coventry: Wilson, Rose, McFadzean, Hyam, Kane (Eccles 70), Hamer (Jones 77), Allen, Bidwell, O’Hare, Waghorn (Tavares 70), Gyokeres. Unused substitutes: Moore, Clarke-Salter, Maatsen, Shipley.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Lees, Hogg (Sarr 76), Colwill, Pipa, High, Russell, Toffolo, Holmes (Anjorin 65), Rhodes (Ward 61), O’Brien. Unused substitutes: Ruffels, Blackman, Turton, Eiting.